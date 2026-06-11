World Cup visa barrier: Why Africans face a tougher road to US tournament

Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan was denied entry to the US upon arrival at the airport, despite being set to become the first Somali official to referee a FIFA World Cup match.

On Monday, a FIFA spokesperson confirmed that Artan would not be allowed to train or take part in the tournament, which starts this Thursday.

“FIFA has no say in host countries’ immigration decisions,” the spokesperson said.

‘Keeping a good attitude’

In his statement, Artan, Africa’s Best Male Referee of 2025, said he was keeping a good attitude and focusing on the next chapter in his refereeing journey.

Reports say he even held a valid US visa, but that wasn’t enough.

In response, Somali’s Ministry of Youth and Sports affirmed its full support for Artan and pledged to support his participation in future international opportunities.

Artan’s story is part of a bigger worry for many Africans heading to the 2026 World Cup.

What challenges do Africans face traveling for world cup?

The Trump administration has brought in tough immigration rules, including a wide travel ban last year that hit several countries, Somalia included.

Getting a US visa has always been difficult for Africans, but many now find it even tougher. Denial rates are high, and Africans must show stacks of documents to prove they will return home after their visit.

Because the US has closed many embassies and consulates in Africa, applicants often must travel to another country just for their interview.

In addition, applicants must demonstrate they have sufficient financial resources and, in some cases, post a bond of up to $15 000, while also facing additional security screening.

The US government says the rules are about keeping the country safe. They point to weak screening systems in some countries, high rates of people overstaying visas, terrorism risks, and the worry that newcomers might need public support.

Dozens of African nations now face full or partial bans under the expanded 2025-2026 rules. The countries with full bans include Somalia, Sudan, Chad, Eritrea, Libya, Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, Sierra Leone and South Sudan.

Nigeria, Tanzania, Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire, and Ghana, among others, have partial restrictions.

The basic application fee for a tourist or business visa is a non-refundable $185, but additional charges can raise the total to nearly $435. Applicants must also cover the cost of travelling to interviews, translating documents, and sometimes hiring professional assistance, making the process a significant financial burden for many ordinary families.

Artan’s case shines a light on the human side of these rules.

While the United States hosts the world’s biggest football party in 2026 and FIFA talks about making the event open to everyone, the final decision on who gets in still rests with American border officials.

For talented Africans like Artan, the dream of taking part in the World Cup can end before it even begins, not because of their skills, but because of a visa.

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