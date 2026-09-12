Xi Jinping hails Brics as leading voice of the Global South, calls for new era of cooperation

Chinese President Xi Jinping has described the Brics cooperation mechanism as the world’s most influential platform for collaboration among emerging markets and developing countries, highlighting its achievements over the past two decades.

Speaking at Session I of the 18th Brics Summit in New Delhi on Saturday, Xi noted that this year marks the 20th anniversary of Brics cooperation. He said the grouping has steadily expanded its influence and demonstrated remarkable resilience and vitality since its inception.

According to Xi, Brics has evolved into a significant force shaping international development while providing a collective voice for countries of the Global South.

Two decades of unity and self-reliance

Reflecting on the bloc’s journey, Xi described the past 20 years as a period of self-reliance and self-strengthening. He said member countries have pursued development paths suited to their unique national circumstances, creating a model of cooperation and collective progress among developing economies.

Xi also emphasized the spirit of solidarity that has characterized Brics cooperation. He noted that member states had stood together during major global challenges, including the global financial crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic and the growing threat of climate change.

He said Brics nations have consistently defended the interests of the Global South while contributing stability and positive momentum to the international community.

Expanding cooperation and development

Xi hailed the historic expansion of Brics membership and the creation of a comprehensive, multi-tiered framework for cooperation. He said these developments have ushered in a new phase of high-quality growth for the organization.

At a time when the world is undergoing rapid transformation, Xi argued that the rise of the Global South and the movement toward a multipolar world are irreversible trends. However, he warned that unilateralism, power politics and growing global divisions continue to threaten international stability.

Against this backdrop, he urged BRICS countries to stand on the right side of history, promote fairness and justice in global affairs, and contribute to building a community with a shared future for humanity.

Driving innovation through artificial intelligence

A major focus of Xi’s address was the role of innovation in driving future growth. He called on Brics nations to strengthen cooperation in artificial intelligence, support open-source development and encourage international collaboration in emerging technologies.

Xi announced that China has proposed an initiative aimed at promoting new industrialization through artificial intelligence among Brics countries. He said Beijing is ready to work with fellow members to expand cooperation in AI research, development and application while strengthening industrial and supply chain partnerships.

He also invited Brics countries to participate actively in the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization.

Championing peace and stability

On global security issues, Xi urged Brics nations to uphold a vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security. He criticized Cold War thinking and bloc confrontation, while reaffirming support for national sovereignty and non-interference in the internal affairs of states.

Addressing tensions in the Middle East, Xi said ongoing conflicts have caused significant suffering and run counter to the interests of the international community. He reiterated four proposals previously put forward by China to promote peace and stability in the region.

Xi called on all relevant parties to pursue political solutions and work toward a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire. He pledged that China would cooperate with Brics partners to contribute to peace and stability in the Middle East.

Strengthening cultural and people-to-people ties

Beyond economic and political cooperation, Xi emphasized the importance of cultural exchange and mutual learning between civilizations. He urged member states to promote the common values of humanity and encourage dialogue among different cultures.

The Chinese leader called for stronger cooperation in culture, tourism and education, as well as expanded youth exchange programmes. He said deeper people-to-people ties would provide a stronger foundation for long-term relations among BRICS countries.

Xi also stressed the importance of sharing governance experiences and ensuring the success of BRICS cultural and people-to-people exchange initiatives.

Reforming global governance

Xi further called on Brics to play a leading role in reforming global governance. He said the grouping should support greater democracy in international relations and promote a more equitable global governance system.

The Chinese president reaffirmed support for the United Nations and the multilateral trading system centered on the World Trade Organization. He also urged Brics nations to oppose protectionism and take a leadership role in governing emerging domains such as cyberspace, outer space and the deep sea.

According to Xi, amplifying the voice of developing countries remains essential to creating a more balanced international order.

Looking ahead to China’s Brics chairmanship

As China prepares to assume the rotating Brics chairmanship next year, Xi pledged to work closely with fellow members to deepen consensus and open a new chapter in the grouping’s development.

He expressed confidence that Brics can embark on what he described as a “third golden decade” of cooperation, bringing greater prosperity and progress to member nations.

Summit participants praised Brics’ achievements over the past 20 years and highlighted the mechanism’s growing influence and development potential. Leaders reaffirmed their commitment to multilateralism, free trade and international law, while supporting China’s leadership of the bloc and its hosting of the 19th Brics Summit next year. The summit concluded with the adoption of a joint declaration outlining shared priorities and commitments for the future of BRICS cooperation.