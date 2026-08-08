At Greece’s Port of Piraeus, one of Europe’s busiest maritime gateways, ships arrive and depart around the clock, linking markets and facilitating global trade. Once burdened by economic challenges, the port has undergone a remarkable transformation through international cooperation, becoming a symbol of shared development and mutual benefit.

The success of the Piraeus Port project reflects a principle frequently emphasized by Chinese President Xi Jinping: that international cooperation should deliver tangible benefits to people while advancing common development. During his 2019 state visit to Greece, Xi toured the port and praised the project, noting that China upholds the right balance between justice and interests in its foreign engagements. He expressed satisfaction that the cooperation had helped local communities weather economic difficulties.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis echoed that sentiment, telling Xi that Greece had gained a deeper understanding of the meaning of friendship through its cooperation with China on the Piraeus project.

Development measured by people’s well-being

For Xi, infrastructure projects are about more than economic statistics. Their true value lies in improving the lives of ordinary people. This philosophy has guided China’s involvement in projects ranging from the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway in Indonesia to Peru’s Chancay Port.

A notable example came during Xi’s visit to Tajikistan in September 2014, when he attended the launch ceremony of a jointly developed thermal power plant in Dushanbe. Aware of the hardships faced by local residents due to electricity and heating shortages, Xi remarked that he understood their struggles and believed that projects bringing real benefits to local communities were the most meaningful.

His broader vision is rooted in the belief that progress must be shared. As Xi has said, development is meaningful only when countries advance together, and modernization should not be the privilege of a select few nations.

China-Africa partnership deepens through shared prosperity

Xi’s vision of common progress has found strong resonance in Africa, where many nations are pursuing ambitious development goals. In 2013, he chose Africa for his first overseas trip as Chinese president, introducing China’s Africa policy principles of sincerity, real results, amity, and good faith, alongside the pursuit of shared interests.

At the 2024 Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, Xi reaffirmed that no person or country should be left behind on the path to modernization.

Over the years, the partnership has expanded beyond traditional economic cooperation into areas that directly affect daily life. In Kenya, the Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway has become a vital transportation corridor, while Chinese-supported water infrastructure projects have improved access to clean drinking water for millions across the continent.

Public health and trade cooperation expand

China-Africa cooperation has also strengthened healthcare systems. The headquarters of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, built with Chinese support, has enhanced the continent’s capacity to respond to public health challenges and improve disease prevention efforts.

Meanwhile, trade relations continue to grow. In May, China fully implemented zero-tariff treatment for all 53 African countries with which it maintains diplomatic relations, further opening its market and creating new opportunities for African exports.

Xi has emphasized that the greatest benefit of China-Africa relations lies in aligning Africa’s aspirations for sustainable development with China’s own development journey. According to him, the ultimate objective remains mutually beneficial, win-win cooperation.

Juncao technology: from Fujian to global impact

One of the most enduring examples of Xi’s people-centered approach is Juncao technology, an innovation he championed while serving in Fujian Province more than two decades ago.

The technology uses a special type of grass to cultivate edible mushrooms, feed livestock, and combat soil erosion. Over time, Juncao has evolved into a practical tool for poverty reduction, food security, and environmental sustainability in many developing countries.

Its international journey began when Xi introduced the technology to a visiting official from Papua New Guinea. Since then, it has been adopted in various regions as part of efforts to promote sustainable development and improve livelihoods.

Peti Lafanama, former governor of Papua New Guinea’s Eastern Highlands Province, recalled meeting Xi during a visit to Fujian and praised his commitment to improving people’s lives.

Building a shared future through climate action

Xi’s vision of a community with a shared future for humanity also extends to global climate governance. He has repeatedly called for international solidarity in addressing climate change, describing environmental protection as a responsibility shared by all nations.

China played a significant role in the negotiations leading to the Paris Agreement in 2015. Former United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon credited China with making a decisive contribution to both the negotiations and the agreement’s rapid ratification process.

In 2025, marking the Paris Agreement’s tenth anniversary, Xi announced China’s 2035 Nationally Determined Contributions at the United Nations Climate Summit, reinforcing the country’s commitment to green development and emissions reduction.

A vision beyond borders

From revitalizing ports and constructing railways to promoting clean energy, improving healthcare, and advancing climate action, Xi Jinping’s approach to international cooperation is guided by a consistent objective: creating opportunities for shared growth and development.

As nations seek solutions to common global challenges, the concept of building a community with a shared future for humanity continues to shape China’s international engagements. According to Xi, people everywhere aspire not only to national development but also to a world where all societies can enjoy peace, stability, and prosperity together.