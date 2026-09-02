Zambia’s president Hakainde Hichilema sworn in for second term

Hakainde Hichilema was sworn in on Tuesday for a second five-year term as Zambia’s president.

The inauguration, held at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka, brought together thousands of Zambians and regional and international dignitaries.

He took the oath of office alongside Vice-President Mutale Nalumango, following his re-election in the August 13, 2026 general election.

The Electoral Commission of Zambia declared Hichilema the winner with 60% of the valid vote, defeating his closest challenger, Brian Mundubile.

Election victory confirmed

His inauguration followed the expiry of the constitutionally prescribed seven-day period for challenging the presidential election. The Judiciary confirmed that no presidential petition had been filed with the Constitutional Court within the stipulated period.

Several regional leaders attended the inauguration, including Kenyan President William Ruto, Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, Botswana’s President Duma Boko, Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

High expectations for second term

President Hichilema begins his second term amid high expectations, with Zambians looking to his administration to consolidate economic gains, improve livelihoods and accelerate national development.

Hichilema first took office in August 2021 after defeating then-President Edgar Lungu. His second term will be his final constitutionally permitted five-year term.