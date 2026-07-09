Analysis | Knives out for Tshwane city manager

The fight over Tshwane city manager Johann Mettler has come dressed as accountability. It may yet prove to be that. But in the capital city, where politics and procurement often share the same corridors, respectable language should never be accepted at face value.

Mettler was served on June 27 with a notice under Regulation 6(2) of the disciplinary regulations for senior managers, calling on him to say why he should not be placed on precautionary suspension. His representations, prepared by Solidarity’s legal department, deny the allegations and reserve his right to challenge any decision flowing from the process.

The EFF Allegations Against Johann Mettler

The push follows a 45-page EFF complaint accusing him of “serious misconduct, financial misconduct, maladministration and gross dereliction of duty”. The party wants him suspended while the allegations are investigated.

No one should romanticise Mettler. A city manager can wreck a municipality as effectively as any politician. If there is a real case against him, it must be tested without fear or favour.

But neither should anyone romanticise the campaign against him.

Sources familiar with the dispute say Mettler’s office has refused to authorise tenders worth about R1.3-billion after concerns were raised about their regularity. That claim does not make him innocent. It does, however, place the timing of the sudden urgency in a sharper light.

The political formation is plain. The EFF and ANC want Mettler removed. ActionSA has been undecided. The DA says it intends to expose what it calls ulterior motives behind the ANC and EFF push.

ANC and EFF Coalitions Demand Mettler’s Removal

ANC Tshwane spokesperson Joel Masilela then said the quiet part with unusual force: “His head must be chopped, and we must make sure we find a capable candidate to lead the city in the direction and trajectory we have set ourselves.”

That sentence matters. It does not sound like an employer weighing evidence. It sounds like a political bloc that has already decided on the destination and now needs an administrative route to get there.

Mettler’s lawyers argue exactly that. They say council had already resolved to suspend him before giving him a meaningful opportunity to respond. In their version, the process crossed from provisional intention into a predetermined outcome.

They also say the notice lists 13 broad categories of alleged misconduct without sufficient particulars, including dates, documents, officials, breached duties or the factual basis for the claims.

That is not a technicality. Vague allegations are politically useful. They create smoke before they create proof.

Tshwane’s Financial Compliance and Revenue Performance

The timing is also inconvenient. On July 6, Tshwane announced that National Treasury had confirmed the city remained fully compliant with legislative and financial governance requirements, securing its July equitable share tranche. Mettler said the confirmation showed that “disciplined financial governance, accountability and compliance produce tangible results”.

The city also said it collected R4.181-billion in June against a projected R4.02-billion and exceeded its funding plan target by securing

R544-million.

None of this clears Mettler. Treasury compliance is not a character certificate. Revenue performance is not an acquittal.

But it does raise the threshold for political persuasion. A city that has just secured Treasury compliance and beaten revenue targets must explain, with precision, why its accounting officer suddenly cannot remain in office while allegations are investigated.

Mettler’s lawyers warn that suspension would be unlawful because the notice identifies no objective facts showing that his continued presence poses a risk to an investigation. They say any adverse decision may invite urgent court action.

A council meeting is expected soon. Councillors will say they are voting on Mettler.

They may also be deciding whether Tshwane still wants an accounting officer who can say no or one who understands which way the wind is blowing.

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