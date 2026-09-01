ANC North West secretary rallies troops after candidate list process

ANC North West provincial secretary Louis Diremelo has rallied party structures and alliance partners to move into campaign mode after the conclusion of the party’s local government election candidate selection process, saying “all hands must be on deck” as the party prepares to register its candidates with the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC).

In a circular sent to ANC members, structures, and alliance partners last Thursday, Diremelo said the party’s candidate selection process had reached its “logical conclusion” after moving through branch general meetings (BGMs), community consultations, and final BGMs.

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The process was marked by intense competition among members seeking to represent the party in the 2026 local government elections.

“It was not an easy journey, as many comrades availed themselves to serve our people, leading to highly contested processes,” Diremelo said.

‘Our candidates are rooted in the people’s voice’

He said the contestation demonstrated members’ commitment to strengthening local government while insisting that the final candidates were rooted in community participation.

“We are encouraged by the active participation of communities and ANC supporters, which has helped perfect our internal processes and ensure that our candidates are rooted in the people’s voice,” he said.

The announcement comes as political parties across the country move from internal candidate selection battles into election preparation ahead of the local government polls.

The ANC North West said the Regional Vetting and Interview Teams played a key role in guiding and ordering candidate lists, while the Provincial List Committee (PLC) was responsible for finalising them.

Disputes resolved internally

The party also indicated that disputes arising from the selection process had been handled through its internal structures.

Diremelo said the Provincial Dispute Resolution Committee (PDRC) had “successfully managed and resolved disputes, ensuring fairness and unity.”

He added that the process had received oversight from the Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) Extended Meeting and the National Executive Committee (NEC) Extended Meetings, resulting in lists that reflected representation of women, youth, and former councillors.

The candidate selection process has been closely watched within the ANC nationally after several provinces experienced disputes over ward nominations, community preferences, and internal party procedures.

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‘All hands on deck’

In the North West, the provincial leadership has now shifted its focus towards mobilisation and election campaigning. “We are now proceeding with the registration of candidates with the IEC, and this marks the beginning of the next critical phase of our campaign,” Diremelo said.

“From this point forward, all hands must be on deck. Every structure, every member, and every volunteer must unite in mobilising communities, strengthening our campaign machinery, and ensuring victory for the ANC in the 2026 Local Government Elections.”

The provincial secretary said the final candidate list would be shared with members, structures, and alliance partners after all candidates had been registered with the IEC.

The ANC enters the local government elections facing pressure to rebuild support after losing ground in several municipalities during previous election cycles, including nationally falling below 50% support in the 2024 general election.

The North West remains a key battleground for the party, which has historically maintained a strong presence in the province but has faced challenges around service delivery, municipal stability, and internal contestation.

Diremelo ended his message by calling on party members to move forward with “discipline, unity, and determination” as the campaign phase begins.

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