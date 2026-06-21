ANC shields Ramaphosa amid impeachment fight

The ANC has moved to join President Cyril Ramaphosa’s court battle against Parliament’s impeachment inquiry, escalating the political stakes in a case that could determine whether proceedings arising from the Phala Phala scandal continue.

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