Cape parties demand physical sittings

Opposition parties in the City of Cape Town are demanding a return to physical council sittings, accusing the DA-led metro of keeping meetings virtual in a way that weakens accountability while conveniently suiting Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis as he balances his mayoral duties with his new role as DA federal leader.
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- Opposition parties in Cape Town are calling for a return to physical council meetings.
- They accuse the DA-led metro of using virtual meetings to reduce accountability.
- Critics argue the virtual format benefits Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis personally.
- Hill-Lewis is balancing his mayoral responsibilities with his new role as DA federal leader.
- The opposition views the continuation of virtual meetings as politically convenient for the DA.