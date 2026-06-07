Politics

Cape parties demand physical sittings

By Queenin Masuabi
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DA conference
DA leader John Steenhuisen’s cooperative approach within the GNU has drawn mixed reactions. / Gallo Images

Opposition parties in the City of Cape Town are demanding a return to physical council sittings, accusing the DA-led metro of keeping meetings virtual in a way that weakens accountability while conveniently suiting Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis as he balances his mayoral duties with his new role as DA federal leader.

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  • Opposition parties in Cape Town are calling for a return to physical council meetings.
  • They accuse the DA-led metro of using virtual meetings to reduce accountability.
  • Critics argue the virtual format benefits Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis personally.
  • Hill-Lewis is balancing his mayoral responsibilities with his new role as DA federal leader.
  • The opposition views the continuation of virtual meetings as politically convenient for the DA.
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