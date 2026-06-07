Cape parties demand physical sittings

Opposition parties in the City of Cape Town are demanding a return to physical council sittings, accusing the DA-led metro of keeping meetings virtual in a way that weakens accountability while conveniently suiting Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis as he balances his mayoral duties with his new role as DA federal leader.

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