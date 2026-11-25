The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa’s leadership squabbles are in a temporary ceasefire after the Labour Court ordered that national office-bearers (NOBs) retain their positions and plan a critical central committee meeting.

The ruling has also clarified that it was not feasible to push for the 12th National Congress to continue as scheduled for November 30 to December 4 2026, postponing it indefinitely.

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The court decided on Wednesday that all meetings that have been led by the faction of the left led by Mpumalanga regional chairperson Nkosinathi Makhanya should be nullified to make way for outstanding regional congresses and the central committee. On the other hand, meetings and decisions taken by general secretary Irvin Jim during the period would also be nullified.

READ: Court asks Numsa’s leadership factions to consider nullifying suspensions

In the matter before Judge Sean Snyman, it was ordered that the central committee should reconvene by December 15 with all delegates, including Mpumalanga invited to the meeting.

Outstanding regional congresses must proceed

Snyman said outstanding regional congresses, including Ekurhuleni, KwaZulu-Natal, Hlanganani and Sedibeng regions, should be completed by the end of December. The congresses were delayed.

Funds for congresses across all nine regions were approved in the union’s 2026 budget but the money for the outstanding regions was not released, which led to an urgent court application for the faction of the left to take over control of union finances and congress delays.

READ: Numsa ordered by court to release immediate funding for regional congresses

Snyman said the suspensions and expulsions that had been effected after the August 27 central committee, as a result of the leadership chaos, should also be set aside. However, Jim’s legal representation, senior counsel Greg Fourie, disputed as they believed that they should be upheld in the interim.

“You want your side to be restored but basically what you then want, you want an order which upholds the suspension, expulsion, and dismissal; and makes it subject to an appeal, and that’s not on,” said Snyman.

Snyman said he believed that what had transpired was unlawful and unconstitutional under Numsa’s constitution. He said the suspensions, expulsions, and dismissals were suspended.

Masonwabo Mhambi, who is representing the faction of the left, said they were willing to abide by the order if the regional leaders were also reinstated to their positions.

“If they accept that the expulsions were unconstitutional and are set aside, we are then willing to let everything go and be in the position that it was on the 27th of August,” said Mhambi.

Leadership battle escalated after October meeting

The dispute between the rival factions escalated when regional leaders decided to continue with the central committee meeting at Kopanong Hotel and Conference centre on October 23, claiming that such an important meeting could not be cancelled when all delegates had already made way and a day before.

In this meeting, they appointed a task coordinating team, which included former Numsa general secretary and deputy general secretary, Silumko Nondwangu and Karl Cloete, respectively.

READ: Numsa factions fight over control of bank accounts, investments

This team was meant to replace the “suspended” NOBs, with the aim to fasttrack the process towards the national congress, which was initially scheduled from November 30. Jim then suspended the regional leaders, later expelling them.

Jim’s faction accused the regional leaders of ill-discipline, gross misconduct, holding unauthorised meetings and press briefings, sowing division, and attempting to strip NOBs of their powers ahead of the congress.

“Hopefully this is the step in the right direction in getting Numsa back on track. I can really hope that,” said Snyman.

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