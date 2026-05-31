DA calls for ‘non-ANC’ chair for Phala Phala impeachment committee

The DA wants the chairperson of the parliamentary impeachment committee to come from outside the ANC.

This as the committee appointed to investigate claims related to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm theft is set to meet on Monday.

The Constitutional Court revived the impeachment process against Ramaphosa this month, marking the next stage in the proceedings.

“The good thing is that Parliament seems to be moving forward,” said DA parliamentary leader George Michalakis.

“The first order of business for the committee’s 31 members will be to elect a chairperson,” Michalakis said, adding: “The DA’s strong opinion is that it shouldn’t be someone from the ANC.”

However, the spokespersons for Parliament and the presidency declined to comment, fuelling speculation that the president could exercise the option to halt impeachment proceedings if Parliament moves ahead with its process while his legal challenge is pending.

On Tuesday, Ramaphosa filed a legal challenge against an independent panel report, which found preliminary evidence he had committed misconduct, which some legal analysts said might delay the impeachment proceedings. In court papers, Ramaphosa argued that the 2022 report was “seriously flawed” and should be set aside as the panel misunderstood its mandate and relied on hearsay.

Ramaphosa, in office since 2018, has denied wrongdoing in the scandal, which involved the theft of $580 000 in cash from a sofa at his farm in 2020. Questions were raised about whether the money was properly declared and why it was stashed in furniture rather than deposited in a bank.

A wealthy businessman before he became president, Ramaphosa said the money was proceeds from the sale of buffaloes. A central bank investigation found he had not contravened exchange control regulations.

The scandal has been an embarrassment to the president, who came to power on a pledge to fight corruption and clean up the image of the ANC.

In 2022, ANC MPs blocked impeachment proceedings against Ramaphosa, but earlier this month the Constitutional Court said the parliamentary vote was invalid and the allegations should be probed further.

Ramaphosa has said he respects the ruling and faced down calls from some opponents to resign. His presidential term is due to end in 2029. Political analysts say he will probably survive impeachment proceedings if they lead to a vote in Parliament.

A vote to remove Ramaphosa as head of state would require a two-thirds majority to pass, and even though the ANC lost its parliamentary majority in a 2024 election, it has about 40% of the seats in the assembly. The ANC has reiterated its support for Ramaphosa.

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