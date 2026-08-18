Dr AB Xuma council suspends municipal manager amid unrest

Following days of protests which had created unrest in the Ngcobo area, in the Eastern Cape, the Dr AB Xuma local municipality has speedily suspended its municipal manager, Khathutshelo Mulaudzi.

His suspension comes after the residents of Ngcobo raised issues of poor governance and lack of service delivery.

The suspension followed an urgent stakeholder engagement convened by the municipality on Monday, as various stakeholders including municipal leaders, councillors, traditional leaders and law enforcement agencies met to address the growing tensions in the area.

The meeting followed discussions held on Friday, August 14, which were aimed at engaging key stakeholders on the concerns raised by the Ngcobo community and finding ways to restore calm.

Municipal leadership put forward the proposal to place the municipal manager on precautionary suspension while allegations against the administration are investigated.

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“The municipality emphasises that precautionary suspension is not a finding of wrongdoing or guilt, but an administrative measure that may be implemented to enable an investigation to proceed without potential interference. Any action in this regard will be subject to the appropriate council processes and applicable legislation.

“The engagement further addressed matters relating to the transport sector, with particular emphasis on ensuring that buses and other public transport operators operate strictly in accordance with the conditions of their respective operating permits. It was agreed that the matter requires further engagement,” said the municipality in a statement.

MK Party welcomes suspension

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) welcomed Mulaudzi’s suspension, with the party adding its voice to concerns raised about alleged corruption, financial misconduct, procurement irregularities, maladministration and governance failures at the municipality.

The party also linked the development to a formal parliamentary complaint submitted on August 11 by its member, Bhekumndeni Mtolo, the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Velenkosini Hlabisa, the Special Investigating Unit, the Hawks and the Auditor-General of South Africa.

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The MK Party said that Mtolo in his letter of complaint, had called for urgent intervention and specifically requested that Hlabisa consider the temporary suspension or removal of Mulaudzi pending an independent investigation.

“The MK Party therefore welcomes the suspension as an important step towards accountability and protecting public resources. The complaint highlighted serious allegations, including approximately R82 million paid to 2MC Consulting Engineers, R60 million to ENGNET Solutions, R40 million on the Nonyentu Bridge, as well as concerns regarding municipal assets, employee deductions, procurement processes and service delivery. The MK Party reiterates that these are allegations requiring proper investigation and due process,” said MK Party spokesperson, Sifiso Mahlangu.

He said they were calling on a thorough and independent investigation into the matter, until all those who broke the law are held to account.

“As we approach the 2026 local government elections, we urge communities to scrutinise the conduct and record of those implicated in corrupt practices and to exercise their democratic responsibility by voting for leaders who will uphold the principles of integrity and accountability and honour their oath of office,” added Mahlangu.

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