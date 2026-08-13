Duduzane Zuma’s rise shifts MKP power ahead of local polls

Jacob Zuma’s elevation of his son Duduzane to first deputy president of the MK Party has placed a businessman with limited conventional party-political experience at the centre of the organisation just months before crucial local government elections.

The appointment gives Duduzane considerable influence over an MKP that is preparing to convert its electoral support into municipal power, particularly in KwaZulu-Natal, where the party is expected to target major councils, including the eThekwini Metro.

His rise has therefore triggered questions inside the party about the role Zuma expects him to play in campaign strategy, fundraising, political organisation and relationships with business.

Appointment being closely studied

Several MKP insiders told Sunday World that Duduzane’s appointment was being closely studied because it came alongside major changes to the party’s leadership structure.

Former parliamentary leader John Hlophe was removed from his position, while national chairperson Nkosinathi Nhleko was reduced to an ordinary member of the organisation.

Duduzane, by contrast, was elevated directly into the party’s top leadership.

One senior MKP source said the timing was significant because the party was entering an election requiring far more than political popularity.

“The MK Party now has to build structures, organise wards, mobilise resources and run serious campaigns in municipalities,” the source said.

“The question people are asking is what Duduzane is being brought in to do.”

Duduzane’s business background ‘could be helpful’

The source said Duduzane’s business background could make him useful in an organisation that now has to build relationships beyond conventional party structures.

Unlike many senior political figures, Duduzane built much of his public profile in business rather than through the internal structures of a political party.

That background has also brought controversy.

His previous business interests included companies associated with the Gupta family, and aspects of those relationships were examined during the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

But party insiders cautioned against reducing his new political role to those associations.

One source said Duduzane’s past business relationships formed part of his public record, but his elevation required examination on its own political merits.

“The question now is what responsibility he has been given inside the MK Party and what President Zuma expects from him,” the source said.

“That is what people inside the party are trying to understand.”

Duduzane was implicated in state capture commission

Duduzane’s association with the Guptas became particularly prominent during testimony concerning a 2015 meeting involving former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas.

Jonas testified before the State Capture Commission that he had been offered the finance minister position and R600-million during a meeting at the Gupta family’s Saxonwold residence.

Duduzane acknowledged facilitating the meeting but denied that such an offer had been made.

That episode remains part of his political history, but there is no evidence that his elevation in the MKP is connected to the Gupta family or that they have any role in the party’s current operations.

The more immediate development is Duduzane’s rapid movement into a position from which he could influence how the MKP organises itself for the November elections.

Local government contests require extensive political machinery.

Parties must recruit candidates, establish ward structures, deploy organisers, fund campaigns and coordinate election operations across dozens of municipalities.

Local election test for MK Party

For a relatively young organisation such as the MKP, those demands will test whether the support it has attracted can be transformed into durable political structures.

KwaZulu-Natal is expected to be the central battleground.

The MKP will attempt to translate its strong political base in the province into control or influence over municipalities, with eThekwini among the most important prizes.

One party insider said this made Duduzane’s placement near the top of the organisation particularly significant.

“The eThekwini Metro is very important because if MKP can win there or become the party that determines who governs, that changes its political position completely,” the source said.

“That is why people want to understand Duduzane’s role in strategy and organisation.”

Stepping out of is father’s shadow

His elevation also means his own political performance will now be tested separately from that of his father.

Until now, Duduzane’s political profile has largely been shaped by his surname, business career and proximity to controversies arising during Jacob Zuma’s presidency.

He must now operate as a senior political office bearer with responsibility inside a party competing for government.

One MKP source said that distinction would become increasingly important.

“His surname gives him political recognition, but being a leader of the party means people will now look at what he actually contributes,” the source said.

“He is in a position where he must show what role he can play politically.”

That makes the November elections an early test.

The question facing the MKP is not whether Duduzane’s past disappears when he enters politics.

It does not.

But neither does that past explain, by itself, why Jacob Zuma has placed him at the centre of the party.