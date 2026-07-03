EFF accuses Fikile Mbalula of defamation over anti-immigration claims, threatens legal action

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has demanded that ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula publicly retract and apologise for comments alleging that the fourth largest party in SA was involved in recent anti-immigration protests, warning that they will pursue legal action if he fails to do so within 48 hours.

In a letter dated July 3 and marked “Extremely Urgent”, lawyers representing the EFF accused Mbalula of making defamatory statements during an ANC media briefing on July 2, where he allegedly linked the party to unlawful anti-foreigner campaigns.

The legal correspondence, issued by England Slabbert Attorneys, states that the EFF takes issue with remarks attributed to Mbalula in which he allegedly said that “another political party EFF was knocking on people’s doors telling foreigners to go, outside the law”.

According to the EFF, the comments create the impression that the party supports and actively participated in anti-immigration protests that have recently taken place across parts of South Africa.

EFF denies supporting protests

The party strongly denies the allegations, arguing that they are false and inconsistent with its stated political position. The letter notes that EFF leader Julius Malema has previously characterised anti-immigration protests as “Afrophobia” and maintains that Africa should be viewed as a united continent.

The EFF’s attorneys contend that the remarks portray the party as xenophobic, hypocritical and dishonest about its political beliefs. They further argue that the statements were made during a politically sensitive period ahead of the local government elections scheduled for November and were intended to damage the EFF’s reputation and electoral prospects.

“The allegations are untrue and are strenuously denied,” the attorneys wrote, adding that the comments have been widely shared on social media platforms, resulting in ongoing reputational harm to the party.

Red berets demand retraction

The EFF is demanding that Mbalula issue a public video statement retracting the remarks, apologising to the party and acknowledging that the allegations were false and defamatory. The party also wants the statement shared across all of Mbalula’s social media platforms and distributed to media organisations.

The letter warns that if Mbalula does not comply within 48 hours of receiving the demand, the EFF has instructed its legal team to institute court proceedings, which could include claims for damages and a punitive costs order.

The lawsuit threat resulted in exchanges between Mbalula and Malema on social media.

Mbalula responded on X: “I see the boys want me to retract the truth jonganapha makwedini andingo Kenny ke mna (look here, boys, I am not Kenny [Kunene]). Oright!

Replying to Mbalula, EFF leader Julius Malema said: “The boys is in your pants!”

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