The eThekwini metro municipality has postponed its first council sitting on Tuesday to allow for coalition talks to go ahead.

The motion for the postponement was moved by African National Congress (ANC) councillor Thabani Nyawose and opposed by Freedom Front Plus, which forced the issue to be put to a vote.

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An overwhelming majority of 213 councillors agreed to the postponement, whilst only four objected, with a single abstention.

City Manager Musa Mbhele, who was chairing the session, thus announced the indefinite postponement of the first council meeting since the November 4 polls.

“I now read the results of the voting process: those that support the motion is 213, those that are against the motion is four and there is one abstention,” said Mbhele.

“The motion is carried, meaning that the meeting to a later date in which it will take place, you will be advised of the date once the logistics, such as the venue availability and stuff like that is confirmed,” Mbhele said.

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FF Plus says shelving meeting a waste of money

The ANC, Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, Democratic Alliance and ActionSA all agreed to the postponement with FF Plus, which is unlikely to be party to any significant coalition deals, calling the postponement a waste of public funds.

Nyawose said the ANC called for the postponement to ensure that whatever government is constituted in the city that is home to Africa’s busiest hub is done in a responsible manner.

“We are submitting this motion to propose for the adjournment of the council meeting, which will assist political parties that are represented in council in giving them sufficient time to conclude coalition discussions or talks,” said Nyawose.

“It is a known fact that the voters of eThekwini did not give a single political party (a mandate) to govern or lead this municipality. All of us as councillors gathered here have a responsibility to constitute government in a responsible manner.”

‘We must convene as soon as possible’

The Freedom Front Plus, supported by the eThekwini Ratepayers Political Movement objected, triggering a string of hands from DA, MKP and ActionSA that supported the motion.

“As ActionSA, we do support the postponement,” said ActionSA councillor, Zwakele Mncwango.

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MKP entered the fray: “As MKP we want to support the motion that says we must adjourn this council so that those people who voted for us, whenever we start this journey of serving them, we must be properly ready,” said the party’s councillor, Thabani Luthuli.

DA’s Heinz de Boer affirmed: “The DA will tentatively support the adjournment motion that has been presented, but it must be understood that the business of this municipality must take effect almost immediately. We need to hit the ground running and give services to the people who have voted for us. We must convene the meeting as soon as possible.”

Following the polls, the MKP received the largest support in the city but not enough to govern on its own.

It has been approached by the ANC for the duo to form a coalition government, but the DA and IFP, together with the ANC, are in the running for a replica of the provincial government of unity.

On Monday, the ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) gave powers for provinces and regions to decide what coalition structure works best for their unique circumstances.

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