Former MK chief whip warns Zuma of isolation campaign

A confidential whistleblower report submitted last month directly to MK Party president Jacob Zuma alleges that people regarded as politically close to him are being systematically isolated, weakened and removed from positions of influence as an internal struggle for control intensifies.

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