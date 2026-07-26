Politics

‘Phala Phala exposes how judiciary protects power’

By Setumo Stone
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Former Correctional Services Commissioner Arthur Fraser speaking during an appearance in Parliament.
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA – APRIL 19: New Correctional Services Commissioner Arthur Fraser during his appearance in Parliament on April 19, 2018 in Cape Town, South Africa. Fraser, a former director general of the State Security Agency, has accused the Inspector General of Intelligence Setlhomamaru Dintwe of misleading the public. (Photo by Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Jaco Marais)

Vuka Azania leader Advocate Muzi Sikhakhane says the Phala Phala case exposed a legal system too closely aligned with political and economic power.

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  • Advocate Muzi Sikhakhane criticized South Africa’s judiciary for aligning with political elites, linking this to the Phala Phala case involving President Cyril Ramaphosa.
  • Sikhakhane called for a fundamental overhaul of the country’s constitutional and judicial systems to address wrongdoing impartially.
  • The Western Cape High Court temporarily halted Ramaphosa’s Parliamentary impeachment hearings over the stolen cash found at his Phala Phala farm.
  • Former spy chief Arthur Fraser, involved in exposing the case, hinted at upcoming revelations related to other undisclosed scandals.
  • The impeachment process is paused pending a court review expected in September, but preparatory committee work may continue.

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