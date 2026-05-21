‘Go plant avocados’: Shivambu’s ex-deputy warns Papa Penny of political heartbreak

Former Afrika Mayibuye Movement deputy president Nolubabalo Mcinga has warned disco legend Papa Penny that his new political alliance with Floyd Shivambu could end in disaster, advising the veteran entertainer to rather focus on farming avocados than opposition politics.

Mcinga, who dramatically fell out with Shivambu after a bitter leadership fallout, launched a scathing broadside on Thursday following Papa Penny’s unveiling as one of the movement’s newest political recruits.

“It will end in tears,” Mcinga warned in a media statement.

“Papa Penny’s decision to join Mayibuye is, in my view, a politically risky move given the instability and competing agendas that continue to define that space in Mayibuye,” she said.

‘It will not end well for Papa Penny’

Mcinga said the movement remained plagued by internal tensions and factional battles similar to those that have rocked Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe Party, a party the reality TV star defected from.

“Even the uMkhonto weSizwe Party itself has been dealing with its own internal tensions, which raises questions about whether splinter movements or realignments actually solve anything or simply replicate the same problems in a different form,” she said.

The Azania Movement president further argued that celebrities and artists are often lured into political projects without fully understanding the dangerous internal dynamics involved.

“My view is that artists and public figures are often drawn into political environments that look promising on the surface but are far more complex in practice,” she said.

In a stinging personal jab directed at Shivambu, Mcinga alleged that people close to the former EFF deputy president often emerge politically wounded.

“Papa Penny should plant more avocados, as this decision he has made won’t end well.”

Papa Penny’s big role ahead of elections

Despite her sharp criticism, Mcinga said she wished the popular musician well but remained unconvinced that Mayibuye represented political stability or long-term clarity.

“I wish him well, but I remain unconvinced that this direction prioritises stability, clarity, or long-term purpose,” she said.

Papa Penny, whose real name is Eric Kulani Giyani Nkovani, officially joined the movement this week during a public unveiling alongside Shivambu.

Welcoming him into the fold, Shivambu immediately signalled the party’s ambitions for Limpopo ahead of the November 4 local government elections.

“We welcome Papa Penny to Afrika Mayibuye Movement! He will lead our campaign in Greater Giyani Municipality, and Mayibuye will win it,” Shivambu declared.

Nkovani is familiar with politics. He previously served as an ANC councillor more than a decade ago and remains a recognisable figure across Limpopo, particularly around Giyani.

However, his arrival comes at a time when Mayibuye faces scrutiny over internal instability following multiple leadership disputes, public fallouts, and high-profile exits involving senior figures, including Mcinga herself.

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