Harambee seeks court order to gag youth activist William Bene

A youth activist who has spent months publicly accusing one of South Africa’s largest employment organisations of failing him is now facing the prospect of a high court battle after Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator moved to stop what it describes as a campaign of harassment against its staff.

In a letter dated June 26, lawyers representing Harambee formally notified William Bene that the organisation intends approaching the Johannesburg High Court for an interdict unless he agrees to immediately stop engaging with its employees and making public statements about the organisation.

“As you are aware, we act for Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator,” the lawyers wrote.

They said the notice followed an earlier cease-and-desist letter issued in January.

“We refer to our correspondence dated 27 January 2026 in which we directed a final cease and desist letter to you regarding your harassment of Harambee staff.”

The lawyers added: “You have failed to comply with the demands contained therein and have continued to engage in the following behaviour.”

‘Pattern of conduct’

The letter lists more than ten incidents between February and June which Harambee says demonstrate a pattern of conduct.

Among them, the organisation says Bene reshared SA Youth content on Instagram, repeatedly commented on Harambee’s LinkedIn posts, confronted two Harambee employees at the eNCA studios before posting that he had been “thrown out” of an interview, and appeared on the Chris Network Podcast, where he alleged that he had been “exploited and used by SA Youth/Harambee” and that “my POPIA rights had been violated”.

The lawyers also refer to a series of LinkedIn posts published during June, including photographs taken at Harambee’s offices, images of a Sunday World article, screenshots of social media posts and complaints lodged with the Information Regulator and the South African Police Service.

One of the posts quoted in the letter reads: ‘My POPIA rights were violated by the Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator National Youth Development Agency (NYDA), and I was left behind without funding or employment. Please assist.’

Another post cited by the lawyers asks: “What more should I do to get assistance in my business or employment?”

Harambee says the examples listed are not the full extent of the conduct.

“The above list is not exhaustive and is provided in addition to other posts or events that may be identified subsequently,” the letter says.

The organisation says it has exhausted efforts to avoid litigation.

“It is clear, despite several attempts by our client to avoid litigation, that you do not intend to desist from harassing its staff, and that they are now left with no choice other than to approach the courts for relief in order to ensure the safety of their staff,” the lawyers wrote.

Harambee turns to high court

According to the notice, Harambee intends asking the Johannesburg High Court for an order compelling Bene to stop “attempting to engage and/or communicate with Harambee’s staff”, “threatening, intimidating and/or harassing Harambee’s staff”, “uttering or making any false statements relating to Harambee” and “defaming Harambee, including on social media”.

The organisation has given Bene until 5pm on July 10 to provide a written undertaking, “in terms acceptable to our client”, that he will desist from the conduct complained of.

“In the absence of such undertaking, we will proceed to file the application without further notice to you,” the lawyers warned.

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