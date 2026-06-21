Politics

How Phala Phala committee defends opposition to Ramaphosa interdict

By Sunday World
Preferred Source Add as Preferred Source on Google Follow Google News Follow on Google News

Parliament’s impeachment committee has been advised to defend its right to oppose President Cyril Ramaphosa’s urgent interdict by arguing that the president himself brought the committee into the litigation when he cited its chairperson as a respondent.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper

  • Parliament’s impeachment committee has been advised to defend its right to oppose President Cyril Ramaphosa’s urgent interdict by arguing that the president himself brought the committee into the litigation when he cited its chairperson as a respondent.
  • To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
  • https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper Setumo Stone.
Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments