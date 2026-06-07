How the ANC was pushed into backing Gana

The ANC has presented the election of Rise Mzansi MP Makashule Gana as chairperson of Parliament’s impeachment inquiry committee as a strategic move, but opposition negotiators say the party was pushed into backing him after its preferred plans began to unravel.

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