How the ANC was pushed into backing Gana

The ANC has presented the election of Rise Mzansi MP Makashule Gana as chairperson of Parliament’s impeachment inquiry committee as a strategic move, but opposition negotiators say the party was pushed into backing him after its preferred plans began to unravel.
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- The ANC elected Rise Mzansi MP Makashule Gana as chairperson of Parliament’s impeachment inquiry committee.
- The ANC frames this election as a strategic decision.
- Opposition negotiators claim the ANC was pressured into supporting Gana.
- The ANC's initial preferred plans for the committee leadership began to fall apart.
- Full details of the story require purchasing the e-edition of Sunday World.