The Electoral Commission of South Africa has turned the tables on the ANC in Sedibeng, saying it rejected 12 election objections and demanding proof that the party lodged the dozens of others it now wants the commission to decide.

The IEC on Thursday said it “considered and rejected” ANC objections involving 11 wards in Emfuleni and one in Midvaal. It identified Emfuleni wards 3, 8, 11, 12, 13, 16, 19, 21, 26, 29 and 45, together with Ward 4 in Midvaal.

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“The commission communicated its decisions in respect of your objections listed above on 20 November 2026, followed by our additional responses on 23 and 24 November 2026,” the IEC said.

It said it copied Andries Nel, head of the ANC Legal and Monitoring Team, into the responses.

That account strikes directly at ANC Sedibeng regional secretary Jason Mkhwane’s claim that repeated submissions, reminders and hand-delivered documents drew silence from the commission.

“Despite all reminders and follow-up communication, the IEC has remained silent,” Mkhwane wrote in his November 23 letter.

His letter says the region filed objections by email, supplemented them with affidavits and later carried a bundle to the IEC’s head office.

The commission’s response disputes the reach of that paper trail.

Ward lists tell different stories

The dispute now turns on two lists that tell very different stories.

Mkhwane asked for recounts in 31 Emfuleni wards, three Midvaal wards and Ward 10 in Lesedi. Only nine of the 11 Emfuleni wards cited by the IEC appear on his list.

The IEC names Emfuleni wards 11 and 12, while Mkhwane names another 22 Emfuleni wards. In Midvaal, the IEC cites Ward 4. Mkhwane cites wards 6, 11 and 12. His demand also covers Lesedi Ward 10.

The commission says its records contain none of those remaining objections.

“The commission has no record of the remaining objections listed in the letter by the ANC,” the IEC said. It asked the party to provide “copies of those objections and proof of their lodgement”.

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Mkhwane’s letter already attempts to show proof. He records an initial email at 4.17pm on November 6, a Section 65 objection 42 minutes later, a commissioned objection and condonation application on November 8, a supplementary affidavit and physical delivery on November 12.

Court threat meets IEC receipts

Mkhwane placed urgent litigation at the end of that paper trail. The stakes stretch from recounts to composition of three councils.

He accused the IEC of declaring the elections free and fair while his objections remained pending. He said the resulting councillor numbers had “significantly and unfairly reduced” the ANC’s representation and prejudiced its plans for forming municipal councils.

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The letter gave the IEC until 5pm on November 24 to answer. Mkhwane said further silence would mean the commission had dismissed the objections and would push the ANC to instruct its lawyers “to exercise its rights on an urgent basis”.

The IEC now answers that ultimatum with dates, ward numbers and claimed correspondence.

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