The Sedibeng ANC has run out of patience with the Electoral Commission and threatened urgent legal action, saying the poll body has ignored repeated objections and demands for ballot recounts in 35 wards across three municipalities.

Regional secretary Jason Mkhwane puts his name to that warning in a letter dated November 23. “Despite all reminders and follow-up communication, the IEC has remained silent,” Mkhwane wrote.

Play advert

He gave the commission a deadline and placed an urgent court challenge firmly on the table.

READ MORE: ANC and MK Party lodge formal challenge to election results

Mkhwane starts his case with a detailed paper trail. He says the region first emailed a formal recount request at 4.17pm on November 6, two days after the municipal elections. It challenged results in 31 Emfuleni wards, three Midvaal wards and Ward 10 in Lesedi.

Forty-two minutes later, the region filed a Section 65 objection. It promised further information because of the “big size and magnitude” of its case.

READ MORE: How recounts and election objections work

On November 8, the ANC sent what Mkhwane describes as a “comprehensive and commissioned” objection, supporting documents and a condonation application. It later supplied a supplementary affidavit and more information. On November 12, the region carried a physical copy of the entire bundle to the IEC’s head office.

Mkhwane demands a decision

Mkhwane presents every submission as proof that the region followed the process and kept pushing for an answer.

“Despite all efforts to submit the Section 65 objections and the formal request for recounts of the impugned ward election voting and results,” he wrote, the commission’s silence continued.

Mkhwane then confronts the IEC over its decision to declare the elections free and fair while his region’s objections remained pending. “I have to emphasise that the IEC proceeded to declare election as free and fair,” he wrote.

READ MORE: ANC divided over IEC results as Lesufi blocks court push

He also reaches back to the ANC’s August challenge to the voters’ roll. Mkhwane connects that Section 15 objection to what the region now calls “unlawful voting and results” in its Section 65 case.

The chronology drives his argument. The ANC raised voters’ roll concerns before polling day, challenged results after voting, submitted affidavits, added evidence, delivered hard copies and sent reminders. Mkhwane demands a decision on the substance of that case.

READ MORE: DA celebrates Vaal breakthrough as Sedibeng hangs in the balance

Municipal councils now bring political urgency to the legal dispute. Parties must elect office bearers, negotiate governing arrangements and divide power according to the declared results. For Mkhwane, every day now carries political consequences.

Council talks raise the stakes

Mkhwane says those results have left the ANC with “significantly and unfairly reduced numbers of councillors”. He calls the delay “prejudicial to the ANC plans regarding formation of the municipal councils”.

That claim reaches beyond a recount. The region argues that council sittings and coalition agreements could entrench political arrangements before the commission determines whether disputed votes changed the balance of power.

READ MORE: MK Party protesters demand recount at Vaal IEC centre

Mkhwane then tells the IEC how the ANC will interpret its silence. He wrote that it “may lead the ANC to conclude that the IEC is dismissing its objections”.

That deadline converts the region’s frustration into a sequence: IEC decision, ANC response and, if necessary, urgent Electoral Court litigation.

The region demanded a response by 5pm on November 24. Silence beyond that deadline would count as a dismissal and move the dispute towards court.

Mkhwane says the ANC would instruct its lawyers “to exercise its rights on an urgent basis” and seek further relief.

READ MORE: Coalition power struggle begins across 126 hung municipalities

His letter turns every email, affidavit, annexure, reminder and hand-delivered bundle into a case for immediate action. Mkhwane wants the commission to investigate, determine the objections and pronounce on the recount demands.

He also sets the consequence: the ANC will take the dispute to court and ask a judge to move the process forward.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter or get the news delivered to your phone via our WhatsApp Channel.