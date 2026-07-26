Politics

Inside Bosa’s dramatic expulsion of Allie over payment of party fees

By Sunday World
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Ayanda Allie at the Gauteng Provincial Legislature during a debate
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - FEBRUARY 27: Ayanda Allie (BOSA MPL) at the State of the Province Address (SOPA) Debate And Reply at Gauteng Provincial Legislature on February 27, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Premier Lesufi responded to the debate by members of the Provincial Legislature (MPLs) on the SOPA that he delivered on Monday, 24 February 2025 in Tshwane. (Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle)

Bosa member of the Gauteng provincial legislature Ayanda Allie was this week expelled from the party against the recommendation of the chairperson of the disciplinary hearing she was subjected to.

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  • Ayanda Allie, a Bosa Gauteng MPL, was expelled despite the disciplinary chairperson recommending only a final written warning.
  • She was charged for refusing to pay party tithes as per Bosa’s public representatives’ code of conduct, disputing the original demand for a full-month salary and 10% of gross income.
  • Allie claims she self-funded constituency work due to lack of party support and withheld travel funds, a claim denied by Bosa’s communications director.
  • The Bosa board overruled the disciplinary chair’s recommendation, terminating her membership citing the seriousness of misconduct and impact on party values.
  • After accepting her expulsion, Allie is rumored to be considering joining ActionSA, though she declined to comment on her political future.

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