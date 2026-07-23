Ismail Dawood walks free on R10k bail after high court intervention

Crime intelligence Col Ismail Dawood has been released on bail after the Johannesburg High Court overturned a decision that had kept him in custody while he fought allegations of extortion, assault and intimidation.

Dawood approached the high court after his bail proceedings in the Johannesburg Regional Court were postponed, leaving him behind bars.

‘Irregular order’

The high court found that the lower court’s order postponing his bail application was an “irregular order” and directed that it be “reviewed and corrected or set aside”.

The court then considered Dawood’s bail application and granted him bail of R10 000. He was ordered to return to the Johannesburg Regional Court on Friday, July 24, 2026, and was prohibited from contacting state witness Shaahid Tar-Mahomed.

The intervention followed a dramatic week for one of the police’s senior intelligence officers.

Dawood had handed himself over to police after investigators sought his arrest in connection with allegations of extortion, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and intimidation.

Dawood faces extortion allegations

The allegations centre on a disputed financial matter involving about R3.5-million. According to reports, the state alleges Dawood was involved in extortion linked to the repayment of money, while his lawyers have argued that the dispute is a private civil matter.

Dawood has denied wrongdoing.

His lawyer, Adv Piet du Plessis, said the matter was not connected to Dawood’s work in the police but related to a dispute over money owed to his family.

Dawood has previously stated: “I never assaulted [the complainant].” He claimed he acted “in my personal capacity” while trying to resolve the dispute and alleged the criminal complaint was opened to avoid repayment.

State opposed Dawood’s immediate release

The state opposed his immediate release and requested more time to complete investigations before the formal bail hearing. eNCA reported that prosecutors told the court they needed time to verify his address and criminal record before proceeding.

The High Court battle focused on the bail process rather than whether Dawood was guilty of the allegations.

Justice officials were drawn into the matter

The court papers show that several senior justice officials were drawn into the matter, including the Gauteng Director of Public Prosecutions, the senior prosecutor in Johannesburg and the commander of the SAPS Anti-Corruption Provincial Unit.

The order also places restrictions on Dawood’s interaction with Tar-Mahomed, indicating that the witness forms part of the state’s case.

Dawood’s arrest has placed renewed attention on Crime Intelligence, a division of the SAPS that deals with intelligence gathering and sensitive investigations.

For now, the criminal case moves back to the Johannesburg Regional Court, where Dawood will face the allegations while the state prepares its case.