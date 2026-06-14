Mzoli put Gugulethu on the map

From a township butcher to a global tourism icon, Mzoli Ngcawuzele transformed Gugulethu into a destination known across the world.

For a community he helped establish, his demise signifies the end of an era and leaves a legacy of social cohesion, activism and enterprise that has proved to be a blueprint for similar businesses throughout the country.

Before there was Moja Café, Busy Corner, KwaMax and many other popular and lesser-known shisa nyama establishments in the bustling townships of South Africa, there was KwaMzoli in Gugulethu.

Ngcawuzele, who died last weekend at the age of 72, was a visionary entrepreneur and community activist best known for transforming his famous shisa nyama at Mzoli’s Place into a globally recognised tourism destination.

The eatery first opened its doors in the early 2000s and soon grew in popularity, with patrons from across the world stopping by for his famous

braai meat.

His foray into what is known as township gastronomy paved the way for many other similar establishments throughout the country over the past two decades. Through the efforts of Ta-Mzo and many other early trailblazers in the township economy, township tourism and economic ecosystems have flourished. Local and international celebrities alike frequented Mzoli’s Place during its heyday. In 2009, world-famous British chef Jamie Oliver stopped by in Gugs to sample Ta-Mzoli’s recipes.

Known to the world for his famous tasty and tender braai meat and hospitality, to his friends and comrades, Ngcawuzele was a man of many layers. Veteran politician and activist Mcebisi Skwatsha described his relationship with Ngcawuzele as one that spanned more than five decades.

“Of course, he was older. But I have known him for more than 50 years. I met him when I was still a young boy and he was a senior at our school.”

Skwatsha remembered Ta-Mzoli, the prolific middle and long-distance runner, who later re-emerged as a student

political activist during the 1970s uprisings.

Reflecting on their years of activism together, Skwatsha praised Ngcawuzele’s commitment to uplifting his community. “Because of his expertise, I can tell you, he is second to few, if any, in lifting the name of Gugulethu not only nationally but globally. He was a very committed activist for the advancement of the lives of black people.”

While acknowledging the

inevitability of death, Skwatsha said Gugulethu would never be the same without one of its most influential sons.

“His influence was especially needed during these challenging periods when young people are really distracted and diverted by drugs, crime and so forth. He set the bar very, very high.”

Singer and politician Ringo Madlingozi said: “We were close because we share the same clan name (Rhadebe) and he’s always been a big brother who has been an inspiration for us, mostly as people from Gugulethu.”

Madlingozi recalled that growing up in the township meant there was an environment where thuggery was normalised.

“Mzoli brought a different perspective. He demonstrated that respect and success could be earned through talent, hard work and service to others.

His famous shisa nyama later evolved into one of Cape Town’s most iconic tourist attractions, drawing visitors from across the globe and helped break down racial and social barriers.”

The ndiyagodola hitmaker also fondly remembered Ngcawuzele’s hospitality and warmth.

“I’d been to his establishment,and I got to be served by him. It was the best place in town. I mean, I ate meat all over South Africa, but his was the best.

“I once asked him what spices he used in his meat and he laughed at me,” Madlingozi chuckled as he reminisced about the good times.

He called on society and government to do more to support community builders while they were alive.

Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy hailed Ngcawuzele as a pioneer whose passion, entrepreneurial spirit and belief in the potential of township tourism helped put Gugulethu on the global tourism map.

“Through his vision, he created a space that brought people together, celebrated local culture and showcased the community’s warmth, vibrancy and resilience to visitors from around the world. His passing is a great loss to South Africa’s tourism family.”