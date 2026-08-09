Politics

Madonsela endorsed to lead impeachment evidence

By Queenin Masuabi
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Senior advocate Griffiths Madonsela SC is in line to take on one of Parliament’s most significant legal assignments after the Section 89 committee recommended him to serve as evidence leader in the impeachment inquiry into President Cyril Ramaphosa over the Phala Phala matter.

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  • Senior advocate Griffiths Madonsela SC is recommended by the Section 89 committee to serve as evidence leader in the impeachment inquiry into President Cyril Ramaphosa over the Phala Phala matter.
  • Madonsela disclosed prior limited involvement in legal work related to the impeachment process, which included preparing two legal opinions concerning Parliament’s options and National Assembly Rules.
  • Madonsela has confirmed that President Ramaphosa has never been his client, nor has he acted for or against him in any litigation.
  • Madonsela served on the Judicial Service Commission from 2020 to 2022 as one of Ramaphosa’s nominees and gained national prominence during the 2022 Chief Justice interviews.
  • If confirmed by National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza, Madonsela will lead the presentation of evidence, examination of witnesses, and advise the committee during the Section 89 inquiry.

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