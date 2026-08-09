Madonsela endorsed to lead impeachment evidence

Senior advocate Griffiths Madonsela SC is in line to take on one of Parliament’s most significant legal assignments after the Section 89 committee recommended him to serve as evidence leader in the impeachment inquiry into President Cyril Ramaphosa over the Phala Phala matter.

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