Makashule Gana voted Cyril Ramaphosa impeachment inquiry chair

Parties aligned to the government of national unity (GNU) used their majority on Monday to elect Rise Mzansi MP Makashule Gana as chairperson of Parliament’s Section 89 committee, which is set to investigate the burglary at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm.

Gana secured 19 votes, benefiting from the support of the ANC, DA, Patriotic Alliance (PA), Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus), Rise Mzansi and Al Jama-ah.

GNU’s upper hand

The vote underscored the influence of the GNU grouping in parliamentary structures, with the coalition parties voting largely as a bloc to ensure Gana’s election.

The United Democratic Movement (UDM) was the only GNU partner that did not back Gana, rather opting to vote with the parties outside the GNU.

Contender Mahlatsi gets 12 votes

Opposition parties in the Progressive Caucus instead nominated United Africans Transformation (UAT) MP Wonderboy Mahlatsi for the position. Mahlatsi received 12 votes from the EFF, MK Party, Build One South Africa (BOSA), UAT, National Coloured Congress (NCC), UDM and the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP).

After the result was announced, Gana kept his remarks brief, expressing appreciation to committee members for the confidence they had shown in him by electing him to the role.

He will now lead the committee responsible for overseeing Parliament’s inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the theft of foreign currency from Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala game farm, a matter that has generated significant political and legal debate since it first emerged.

This story has been updated

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