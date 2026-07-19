Maloyi, ally must testify before report is released — premier

North West Premier Lazarus Mokgosi has demanded that the legislature’s investigation into the Naledi Local Municipality municipal manager’s appointment be stopped from finalising its report until ANC provincial chairperson Nono Maloyi and senior government official Ben Bole are called to testify.
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- North West Premier Lazarus Mokgosi has requested the investigation into Naledi Local Municipality's municipal manager appointment be paused until ANC provincial chairperson Nono Maloyi and senior official Ben Bole testify.
- Mokgosi's legal team argues that finalizing the committee's report without these key witnesses compromises the inquiry's credibility and leaves important questions unanswered.
- The investigation is entangled in a sensitive ANC leadership contest, with Maloyi's term expired and Mokgosi seen as a potential challenger for the chairperson position.
- The North West Provincial Legislature Speaker, Dr. Desbo Mohono, stated his role is limited to tabling the report and will not intervene in the committee's internal process or findings.
- Mokgosi’s legal team warned of pursuing legal action in the High Court if the committee finalizes the report without including testimonies from Maloyi and Bole.