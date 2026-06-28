Politics

Mantashe, Gungubele lock horns over Phala Phala

By Sunday World
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BOKSBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - OCTOBER 06: Gwede Mantashe (Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources) briefs the media after the African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee (NEC) special meeting at Birchwood Hotel on October 06, 2025 in Boksburg, South Africa. The National Executive Committee (NEC) deliberated on key issues of national importance, including the economy, governance, and progress in service delivery.(Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo)

The ANC national working committee (NWC) was split this week after a tense meeting in which national chairperson Gwede Mantashe and NWC member Mondli Gungubele allegedly almost came to blows over the party’s decision to involve itself in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala impeachment battle in Parliament.

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https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper


  • The ANC National Working Committee (NWC) experienced a significant split during a tense recent meeting.
  • National Chairperson Gwede Mantashe and NWC member Mondli Gungubele nearly engaged in a physical altercation.
  • The conflict arose over the ANC's decision to intervene in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala impeachment proceedings in Parliament.
  • The disagreement highlights deep divisions within the party regarding the handling of the impeachment issue.
  • Further details are available in the full article via the Sunday World e-edition.

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