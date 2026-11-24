Gayton McKenzie’s political pond is no longer occupied by him alone. Marius Fransman’s People’s Movement for Change (PMC) has secured eight seats, with a presence established in communities from which Patriotic Alliance (PA) support has traditionally been drawn.

In Beaufort West, PA support was reduced from almost 22% to 8.4%. Meanwhile the new PMC captured around 7% of the vote, winning one seat and the deputy mayoralty through a deal with the Democratic Alliance (DA) and smaller parties. In Laingsburg, 8.7% was received by the PMC against the PA’s 7.3%. Yet the government was entered by the PA with ActionSA and the African National Congress (ANC), while Fransman’s party was excluded.

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Johannesburg is now being opened as the next front. “Successful engagements” with larger parties have been claimed by the PMC, while a “fair share of investment” has been demanded for overlooked communities, “including many Coloured communities”.

“The PMC is at the table, and we intend to make our presence count,” declared the former ANC Western Cape big shot, Fransman.

“Every community must be visible in the city’s priorities and reflected in its plans and budgets.”

The question is no longer limited to the PMC’s solitary Johannesburg vote. Can an alternative to the PA be built, and will Fransman be cultivated by larger parties to reduce McKenzie’s leverage?

PA territory is entered

Ahead of the election, the PA was identified as the main threat to the DA in the Western Cape. Its support was said to be growing in Coloured communities where gangsterism, unemployment and poor services were left unresolved.

That growth was confirmed nationally. About 2% of the vote and 192 council seats were secured by the PA. Eight seats in eight municipalities were claimed by the PMC.

READ MORE: PA takes fight to DA in Western Cape

Nine Cape Town seats and five Johannesburg seats were won by the PA, against one each for the PMC.

An equal contest cannot therefore be suggested. A smaller, strategically placed competitor has instead been produced. In Beaufort West, Laingsburg and Kamiesberg, the same voters have been pursued, and valuable coalition votes have been obtained by both parties.

A contradiction has been exposed. “We do not believe we must go into a space, and we must put together a party that’s a Coloured party,” was said by Fransman in 2024. Yet Coloured communities have now been placed explicitly at the centre of the PMC’s Johannesburg message.

Watching coalition behaviour

Johannesburg’s unfinished bargaining has continued, with positions and power still being negotiated. The PMC’s vote is not required if the proposed ANC, ActionSA, EFF and MK Party bloc holds. Its usefulness could rise if defections or abstentions are experienced.

Questions about predictability will be asked. Will sustainable budgets be supported? Will private investment, municipal borrowing and public-private partnerships be welcomed? Will “fair investment” be determined through published criteria, or will spending be redirected through coalition bargaining?

The party’s ideological direction, social message and willingness to uphold stable municipal agreements will also be closely examined across the country.

READ MORE: ActionSA open to Bongani Baloyi as deputy mayor in Johannesburg power deal

A possible distinction from the PA will be noted. Undocumented migration and restrictions on foreign-owned businesses were placed at the centre of the PA’s campaign. By Fransman, an “anti-xenophobic” and “inclusive society” was previously advocated.

The PMC will be assessed as more than another small party. Experienced former ANC and DA politicians have been assembled, but a durable ward base has not been proved. No large donations above the disclosure threshold have been publicly recorded, while no detailed fiscal programme has been supplied.

The executive office has already been extracted from one seat in Beaufort West. Whether a lasting political movement or an agile coalition network has been created will now be tested in Johannesburg.

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