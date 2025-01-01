Mashatile reflects on 2024 achievements and challenges

Deputy President Paul Mashatile on Tuesday highlighted the nation’s milestones and ongoing challenges, acknowledging the resilience and unity of South Africans despite a turbulent 2024.

“South Africans were engaged in many activities that continued to make our democracy vibrant and make us remain a resilient nation,” Mashatile said.

He commended citizens for participating in the free and fair elections on May 29, noting that the results urged political parties in parliament to collaborate in addressing the nation’s pressing issues.

Economic challenges continue to weigh heavily on South Africans.

“Our economic challenges remain a constant feature in our struggle to reduce the cost of living,” Mashatile said.

Efforts to boost economic growth

He affirmed the government’s dedication to tackling the rising costs of transport, electricity, and food.

While the third quarter of 2024 saw a decrease in unemployment, millions of people remain jobless, highlighting the nation’s socioeconomic struggles.

A World Bank report identified South Africa as one of the most unequal societies globally.

To address these issues, Mashatile outlined the government’s ongoing efforts to boost inclusive economic growth and reduce inequality through significant investment in the social wage package.

“This package includes free basic services — health, education, and social housing for the poor — as well as extensive social security grants,” he said.

A significant achievement in 2024 has been the restoration of consistent electricity supply.

“We are now more than 300 days without loadshedding,” Mashatile noted with pride, thanking both public service workers and private sector contributions.

Foodborne illnesses

The nation is making strides toward the Just Energy Transition through investments in renewable energy.

Mashatile also addressed other pressing concerns, such as water challenges, illegal spaza shops, and food safety.

The government is taking steps to ensure businesses comply with regulations to prevent foodborne illnesses. Efforts to combat crime, corruption, and illegal mining activities have intensified.

The deputy president highlighted social issues, particularly gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF).

The recent conclusion of the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children emphasised the need for year-round efforts to combat GBVF.

“Sixteen days are not enough,” Mashatile said, urging communities to rally together against these issues.

The “Better Man 4 Tomorrow” campaign encourages men to engage actively in this cause. The fight against HIV/Aids continues, with Mashatile expressing concern about South Africans not receiving anti-retroviral treatment.

“We are accelerating interventions to end Aids in children by 2030,” he said, emphasising the importance of treatment.

Do not drink and drive

As the festive season unfolds, Mashatile reminds South Africans to celebrate responsibly, urging them not to drink and drive.

“Excessive drinking can impair judgement and cause accidents,” he warned, highlighting the risks of alcohol and substance abuse.

Finally, he extended gratitude to civil servants and frontline workers for their dedication throughout the year.

He also congratulated sports teams and artists for their contributions to national pride and unity.

“Sport, arts, and culture continue to make a huge contribution to social cohesion and nation-building,” he said, urging all South Africans to strive for a non-racial, non-sexist, and prosperous nation.

