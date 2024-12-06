Mbalula criticises planned shutdown, defends Ramaphosa

The planned nationwide shutdown to remove President Cyril Ramaphosa from office has drawn criticism from ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.

He said that individuals without clear plans are organising the shutdown with the intention of causing chaos and destruction.

Mbalula called on people to concentrate on restoring communities and generating opportunities for everyone, rather than taking part in this nationwide shutdown, which he describes as a catastrophe.

He was providing an update from Chief Albert Luthuli House, the ANC’s headquarters in Johannesburg, on the latest events in the political and socioeconomic landscape.

Mbalula emphasised that the ANC was committed to upholding South Africa’s sovereignty, uplifting its people, and making sure that those who complied with its laws could call it home.

“Our democratically elected president, comrade Cyril Matamela Ramaphosa, remains our president and will be defended,” he said.

“The people shall govern, and the people have spoken. Ramaphosa is a product of a democratic process and is leading the African National Congress.

“We know the attack on President Cyril Ramaphosa is an attack on the nation and an attack on the African National Congress.

“We are not like any other country; we are a democratic country.”

Law must be enforced

He emphasised that South Africans have the constitutionally guaranteed right to disagree with the government and cautioned that those who attempt to undermine their values in any way are not Democrats.

Additionally, Mbalula emphasised that some individuals take advantage of South Africa’s generosity and are determined to operate outside the law.

He included illegal miners, drug peddlers, drug laboratories, and illegal immigrants among others in his list.

He declared: “We make it abundantly clear: South Africa is not a playground for lawlessness.

“Anyone who undermines our legal system or compromises the safety and economic opportunities of South Africans will face the full might of the law.

“Our patience has been overstretched. South Africa’s hospitality must never be mistaken for weakness.

“Our communities cannot live in fear; the law must be enforced. The time is now.”

