Mbalula halts ANC’s Morero showdown

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has intervened to save Joburg mayor Dada Morero from further humiliation at the hands of his ANC regional colleagues.

Mbalula called the ANC Joburg leadership to order after it planned a media briefing following Morero’s infamous swearing at a resident during a community meeting in Tshepisong, on Thursday.

Morero told a rowdy resident that o bua masepa (you’re talking s***t) after the man repeatedly called him a “criminal”.

The incident threw the ANC’s local government election campaign into turmoil, with critics accusing Morero of damaging the party’s campaign through his conduct.

But just hours after the ANC Joburg region sent out a media alert around midnight on Thursday announcing a media conference, Mbalula instructed the regional leadership on Friday morning to stand down.

He told regional leaders not to muddy the waters further as the ANC fights to salvage electoral support in Johannesburg.

“Comrade Dada apologised for his mistake, so there is no issue … The matter is closed,” Mbalula told Sunday World.

“There was nothing wrong with the press conference but we must be mindful that we are in an election campaign, so uniformity is crucial. That is why it had to stand down but there is nothing more to it.

“The regional leadership had clean intentions and I have no problem with them. But the timing is that of leaving no room for our opponents to exploit by keeping a resolved issue in the public domain for too long.”

ANC leaders in Joburg aligned to regional secretary Sasabona Manganye had approached Luthuli House, demanding that Morero be hauled before a disciplinary hearing and the party’s integrity commission for losing his cool.

Insiders said those opposed to Morero were unmoved by his apology.

“Dada apologised and took accountability for his mess after he insulted a community member. Clearly, he owned up and even issued a public apology,” said one source.

“Nobody forced him to apologise. He did it on his own after realising that he messed up. However, those who want him gone because he is a threat to Loyiso want to take him to the cleaners. It is a political plot.”

The reference was to ANC Joburg regional chairperson Loyiso Masuku, who is viewed as a possible rival to Morero in the battle over the party’s mayoral candidature.

After Morero apologised, Manganye issued a statement shortly before midnight, saying the ANC had noted the apology but distanced itself from the mayor’s insults and the disrespect shown to the resident.

The statement, posted on the ANC Joburg region’s Facebook page, triggered an angry response from some of Morero supporters.

ANC activist Buhle Sibeko, a vocal Morero supporter, hit back at the regional leadership.

“Weeeh konje nina, the executive mayor did not abuse any elder. He was provoked and disrespected again and again before he retaliated. Don’t invent your own version of what happened,” she wrote.

Kabelo Tlhoaele said: “Dada did the right thing. He is a human being [and] he has a right to retaliate against nonsense.”

Ellen Rakodi also defended Morero, saying his position as mayor did not strip him of the right to respond when provoked. “Nowadays people think they are entitled to provoke a person and expect him not to retaliate. We know Comrade Dada. He is humble and respects people,” she said. “He later apologised for what he said even if I don’t see why he had to. Dada is the leadership we want in Johannesburg.”

The factional battle spilt into an ANC national department of communication and information virtual meeting on Friday.

A source who attended the meeting said:“Some of the people in the meeting, especially those supporting regional chairperson Loyiso to become the mayoral candidate for Joburg, were pushing that Dada should be dealt with harshly,” the source said.

A senior communicator said whatever the Loyiso cabal wanted to push was regrettable. “Those who wanted Dada’s head were told there should be a truce and that they must stop giving the unfortunate incident legs.”