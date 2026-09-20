Meyer gets soft US landing but ‘Kill the Boer’ remains a sticking point

Roelf Meyer, South Africa’s ambassador to the US, is reported to have smoothly integrated into diplomatic circles in Washington, DC; however, one issue remains a concern for Pretoria as it seeks to mend its relationship with the Trump administration.

Sources familiar with the diplomatic engagements say the diplomatic community has received Meyer warmly. He has been holding meetings and working with his team to keep diplomatic channels open between Pretoria and Washington.

But the work is taking place against the backdrop of several unresolved disputes, with the controversial Kill the Boer song and chant remaining a particularly sensitive point.

Sources say the Trump administration remains uneasy about how South Africa has dealt with the chant and believes Pretoria has not gone far enough in condemning it.

The issue has previously been raised with President Cyril Ramaphosa. During his meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House in May 2025, Trump played footage of EFF leader Julius Malema singing the song and questioned Ramaphosa about its use.

Ramaphosa rejected the suggestion that white South Africans were being persecuted and said the views expressed by individual politicians did not represent government policy.

But diplomatic sources say Washington has continued to regard Pretoria’s handling of the issue as inadequate.

A message from Trump delivered to Ramaphosa by US Ambassador to South Africa Leo Brent Bozell in August included concerns about the government’s response to the chant. The message also raised issues around BEE, expropriation legislation and rural crime.

The dispute comes as Washington has taken a harder line against Pretoria.

On September 15, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced new visa restrictions targeting foreign nationals involved in policies or conduct that Washington says enable uncompensated land seizures, race-based discrimination or the incitement of imminent violence against minority racial or ethnic groups in South Africa.

Rubio also referred to what the US describes as incitement through “dehumanising chants and slogans”.

No individuals were named. The measures are, therefore, not a blanket restriction on South Africans travelling to the US but give Washington a mechanism to restrict particular foreign nationals who fall within the categories set out by the policy.

For Pretoria, the challenge is to manage the disagreements without allowing the diplomatic relationship to deteriorate further.

Meyer’s appointment was part of the effort to strengthen engagement with Washington. This has taken place against a wider deterioration in ties, with Washington also challenging South Africa over land reform, racial redress and other policy positions.

The latest visa restrictions have brought the differences into sharper focus.

Despite the tension, diplomatic engagement continues.

International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola travelled to Washington this week for a working visit. Lamola received a briefing from Meyer, Dirco director-general Zane Dangor and Thage before beginning engagements with US stakeholders and bilateral meetings.

Meyer has publicly said South Africa wants to continue negotiations with the US.