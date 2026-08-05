‘Mining profits prioritised over workers’ lives’– NUM

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has accused mining and construction companies of failing to prevent workplace deaths, warning that workers continue to bear the human cost of an industry that depends on their labour to generate wealth.

The union’s National Health and Safety Committee (NAHSCO) said 38 mineworkers and 23 construction workers had died in workplace incidents during the reporting period, describing the fatalities as preventable failures of leadership, planning and accountability.

‘They left home to earn an honest living but never returned’

“These are not mere statistics,” NUM said. “They are human beings, parents, siblings, and breadwinners who left home to earn an honest living but never returned.”

The warning comes as the union raises concerns about how companies balance production demands, profits and worker safety.

NUM said workers were “sacrificing their lives while generating wealth for companies that too often prioritise production and profit above human dignity, safety, and health”.

A failure of accountability

The union said every fatality represented a failure of accountability that left families and communities carrying the consequences.

The committee also raised concern about an increase in women workers dying at workplaces, calling for urgent investigation and intervention. It said memorial services and condolences were not enough without enforceable action to prevent further deaths.

NUM said the impact of workplace failures extended beyond fatalities, pointing to serious injuries, occupational diseases, psychological trauma and a demoralised workforce.

Safety discussions among employers, labour and government

The union’s criticism extends to the way safety discussions are handled among employers, labour and government.

NUM said major mining companies were withdrawing from Tripartite Health and Safety Forums at a time when the industry needed stronger cooperation. It cited Anglo American’s withdrawal from the initiative, followed by Valterra, and said all planned Tripartite Health and Safety meetings for 2026 had been cancelled.

“Employers should be strengthening cooperation — not withdrawing from it,” the NUM said.

The union said these forums were essential because they brought together organised labour, employers and government to identify risks and prevent deaths.

NUM also criticised Impala Mine’s “Safety Day” following multiple workplace fatalities, saying the union had been excluded from the event despite being a recognised workforce representative.

Public relations responses to safety failures ‘do not help’

The union rejected what it described as public relations responses to safety failures, saying safety required proper equipment maintenance, effective supervision, visible leadership and worker participation.

Beyond safety, NUM raised concerns about job losses in the diamond sector, warning that workers were being forced to carry the burden of company restructuring.

The union highlighted threats to more than 1 100 permanent jobs at Venetia Mine in Musina, uncertainty at Cullinan Mine and the business rescue process at Finch Mine in Kimberley.

NUM said mineworkers should not bear the cost of corporate restructuring while executive interests remained protected.

The union has called on the Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, the Mine Health and Safety Inspectorate and employers to strengthen enforcement, hold companies accountable and ensure workers have a meaningful role in safety decisions.

“Our message is clear: Every worker who leaves home for work deserves to return home alive,” NUM said.

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