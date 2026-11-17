Higher Education Minister Buti Manamela faces a Labour Court challenge after threatening to remove Inseta board members for dismissing the chief executive officer he had instructed them to investigate.

The Insurance Sector Education and Training Authority (Inseta)’s accounting authority says Manamela has turned the outcome of his own instruction against it.

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“This case begins with a duty and ends with a threat,” the board says in court papers.

It says Manamela approved Gugu Mkhize’s reappointment in October 2025 on the condition that the board investigate allegations against her and Inseta. The minister required it to report on the “veracity of the allegations” and propose corrective action where necessary.

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However, after the board investigated and dismissed Mkhize, Manamela accused it of having “usurped my powers”.

The board wants the court to halt his removal process. Its allegations remain untested.

Board says it followed evidence

The accounting authority says it only obtained Manamela’s October 2025 approval letter in March. Management had received it months earlier but allegedly circulated only a summary to board members.

The letter made Mkhize’s appointment subject to “a positive report” on criminal checks, security vetting and qualification verification.

It also directed the board to ensure that her salary remained within the range of a director-general.

The board later reported that Mkhize’s matric qualification “could not be positively verified” because dates of birth differed. However, it stressed that it had “not reached any conclusion regarding the validity of the qualifications”.

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It also reported that a 10% allowance increased Mkhize’s annual package by R265,023 above the director-general benchmark.

The board suspended her on full pay in June to protect an independent investigation.

Mkhize accused chairperson Refilwe Matenche of pursuing “a sustained pattern of hostility” against her. She described the suspension notice as “the latest step in a campaign to remove me”.

Manamela ordered her reinstatement. But he said his directive did not decide the allegations.

“The CEO remains subject to the independent investigation commissioned by the accounting authority, and any findings must be reported to me,” he wrote.

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Inquiry finds dishonesty

In September, the board charged Mkhize with seven counts of gross misconduct and appointed Advocate NA Cassim SC to determine them.

The founding affidavit says Cassim found her guilty on every charge.

He found that she backdated her contract, caused the disputed allowance to enter her conditions of service and approved the payroll memorandum that implemented it.

He also found that she failed to disclose the backdating and allowance when writing to Manamela and the National Skills Authority.

Mkhize did not file written representations despite three extensions. Instead, she requested an oral hearing.

Cassim found that request was “not bona fide” and “a stratagem to delay the outcome”.

He recommended summary dismissal, a police report and steps to recover any loss.

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The board dismissed Mkhize on October 9 and sent Cassim’s findings to Manamela.

Four weeks later, the minister issued notices contemplating the removal of Matenche and the remaining board members.

“The complaints and evidence that serve before me show that the Accounting Authority is prima facie unable to fulfil its statutory duties effectively,” Manamela said.

He accused the board of financial mismanagement and refusing to obey him.

“Instead of complying with this directive, the CEO was dismissed,” the notices state.

Board claims retaliation

The board says Manamela’s notices omit Cassim’s findings and the reports showing its compliance with his formal statutory instruction.

It argues that the June 8 directive ordering Mkhize’s reinstatement was not an instruction under section 14A of the Skills Development Act. The formal instruction issued on June 29 expressly excluded “matters relating to the Chief Executive Officer”.

The applicants also deny that Manamela holds an implied power to dismiss the CEO or personally remove the entire board.

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They say their reports qualify as protected disclosures and that removal would punish them for exposing possible wrongdoing.

“The notices treat the outcome of the process that the disclosures reported as a ground for removing those who made them,” the affidavit states.

The board wants the court to freeze Manamela’s process pending a final ruling.

Meanwhile, Mkhize has challenged her dismissal at the CCMA.

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