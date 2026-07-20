MK Party challenges appointment of IDAC ombud over alleged political ties

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party has formally objected to the appointment of retired Judge Takalani Joseph Raulinga as the inaugural Ombud of the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC), arguing that his past political associations and the manner of his appointment undermine confidence in the office’s independence.

In a letter dated July 19 and addressed to Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, MK Party MP and peace and security cluster whip Mzwanele Manyi called on the minister to review the appointment, describing it as an “error of judgment”.

The letter was also copied to National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza, National Director of Public Prosecutions Advocate Andy Mothibi, and Portfolio Committee on Justice and Constitutional Development chairperson Xola Nqola.

Manyi argued that the IDAC Ombud occupies a critical oversight role established under the National Prosecuting Authority Act to investigate allegations of abuse of power, maladministration, and improper conduct within the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption.

He said the credibility of the office depended entirely on the perceived independence of its incumbent.

“The appointment of Judge Raulinga to this post was an error of judgment. It was made without proper regard to the candidate’s own documented history before the Judicial Service Commission, at a moment when public confidence in IDAC’s impartiality is at its lowest point,” Manyi wrote.

At the centre of the MK Party’s objection is Raulinga’s 2015 interview before the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) for the position of Judge President of the Limpopo Division.

According to the letter, Raulinga disclosed during the interview that he had a decades-long friendship with then deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa and acknowledged that he had previously belonged to and voted for the African National Congress (ANC).

Manyi said the issue became a focal point during the interview, with then-chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng reportedly warning that judges should avoid any appearance of close political relationships that could undermine public confidence in their impartiality.

The letter further claims that Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema questioned whether Raulinga’s previous judicial decisions involving the party could be viewed as impartial in light of those disclosed political ties.

Manyi argued that these concerns were not merely historical issues but were directly relevant to Raulinga’s suitability for an oversight office tasked with investigating complaints against an anti-corruption body that handles politically sensitive matters.

“A person whose own judicial record shows him being cautioned for proximity to ANC leadership is not a credible guarantor of the independence required for this office,” he stated.

The MK Party also questioned the legality of the appointment process.

Manyi referred to testimony by IDAC head Advocate Andrea Johnson before Parliament’s ad hoc committee, where she allegedly stated that Raulinga had been appointed as inspecting judge in October before the regulations required to operationalise the post had been finalised and tabled before Parliament.

According to the letter, the minister later confirmed that the appointment had proceeded before the legislative framework necessary to implement it was in place.

Manyi argued that appointing the ombud before the legal framework had been finalised further undermined confidence in the process.

The MK Party has requested that Kubayi disclose how Raulinga’s political independence was assessed before his appointment, provide Parliament with a full account of the recruitment process, review the appointment, and explain what safeguards are in place to ensure complaints against IDAC officials are handled without any perception of political interference while the review is under way.

The party’s intervention is likely to increase political pressure on the Justice Ministry and intensify parliamentary scrutiny of the establishment of the new IDAC Ombud’s office.

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