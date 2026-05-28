MK Party chief whip Mmabatho Mokoena-Zondie gets R30K bail in extortion case

uMkhonto weSizwe party chief whip Mmabatho Mokoena-Zondi was granted R30 000 bail with stringent conditions in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

The 46-year-old was arrested on Thursday and made her first appearance in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court.

According to the MKP, the charges stem from allegations relating to fraud arising from claims involving the recruitment of Parliamentary support staff members.

The matter was reported by the party’s former treasurer general, Menzi Magubane.

Hawks spokesperson warrant officer Zinzi Hani said Mokoena-Zondi defrauded the members of approximately R233 317.99.

“It is alleged that during August 2024 to December 2024 the suspect headhunted and recruited four individuals into the party as researchers, and during their employment, she demanded payments under the pretext that it was for the legal cost of the president of the same party. They were forced to pay fifty to sixty percent of their salaries,” said Hani.

‘Innocent until proven guilty’

The MKP said it is engaging internally and assessing the full circumstances surrounding the allegations and subsequent charges.

“The MK party reaffirms the constitutional principle of the presumption of innocence, that no person is guilty until proven so by the court of law.

“The Party confirms Hon. Mokoena-Zondi voluntarily presented herself to the relevant authorities this morning, following which she was formally arrested and charged.

“Given that the complainants are employees serving within the party’s support structures, the MK Party believes it is imperative that all Parliamentary, legal and internal organisational processes unfold in a fair and transparent manner.”

The matter has been remanded for appearance at the Bellville Serious Commercial Crimes Court (SCCU) on June 18.

This story has been updated

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