MK Party leaders in dark about high command’s demise

Members of the MK Party’s supposed highest decision-making structure learnt during a media briefing this week that the National High Command (NHC) has long ceased to exist.
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- Members of the MK Party's top decision-making body were informed during a recent media briefing.
- They learned that the National High Command (NHC) of the party has long ceased to exist.
- The announcement was unexpected for members who believed the NHC was still operational.
- The briefing revealed significant changes in the party’s leadership structure.
- Full details of the story are available in the Sunday World e-edition.