MK Party secretary-general says he is targeted in plot to oust him

A bitter power struggle has erupted at the top of the MK Party after secretary-general Sibonelo Nomvalo accused a senior party leader of waging a campaign to remove him from office.

In a formal complaint to second deputy president Tony Yengeni, Nomvalo alleges that KwaZulu-Natal caucus leader Inkosi Phathisizwe Chiliza has been spreading claims that he is controlled by a senior politician from a rival party, received gifts from the politician and should be removed as secretary-general.

The complaint, dated June 8, places one of the MK Party’s most senior office bearers at the centre of an escalating internal battle over authority inside Jacob Zuma’s party.

Nomvalo alleges that Chiliza has been telling party members that he is being “funded and handled” by a senior leader from a rival political party.

He further alleges that Chiliza claimed the rival politician bought him a vehicle and paid for his security detail.

According to the complaint, Chiliza also allegedly claimed that Nomvalo’s security personnel were “hardcore hitmen”. Most significantly, Nomvalo alleges that Chiliza has been calling for his removal from office.

The secretary-general says the allegations are false and have the potential to undermine his authority if left unchallenged.

“The secretary-general takes these allegations very seriously, especially as they are canvassed and peddled by a very senior leader in the person of the KZN caucus provincial party leader, Inkosi Chiliza,” the complaint states.

Nomvalo says the claims are “untested and without any shred of merit” but carry the risk of damaging his standing in the party.

He has asked Yengeni to initiate preliminary investigations and institute disciplinary proceedings against Chiliza.

The complaint was also copied to national chairperson Nkosinathi Nhleko, provincial elections convener Willies Mchunu and MK Royal and Traditional Council chairperson Inkosi Mavundla.

The dispute surfaces as the MK Party prepares for its first local government election campaign and while the party continues to wrestle with organisational tension after a series of structural changes.

Nomvalo warns in the complaint that the party was entering a significant stage and could not afford attacks that undermine its leadership.

“uMkhonto weSizwe Party is entering a very critical phase of contesting local government elections for the very first time, in a hostile environment where the current leading elites will do anything to undermine the legi-timacy of the party, and at all costs,” he writes.

The complaint brings into the open the clash between the national office of the secretary-general and a powerful KwaZulu-Natal figure in the party’s provincial caucus.

Chiliza occupies a key position as MK Party leader in the KwaZulu-Natal legislature, while Nomvalo sits at the heart of the party’s national administration and organisational machinery.

KwaZulu-Natal remains the MK Party’s most important power base after the party’s electoral breakthrough and the province continues to carry significant influence in its internal balance of power.

The escalation of the complaint to Yengeni, Nhleko, Mchunu and Mavundla shows that the dispute has moved beyond a personal quarrel between two leaders and into the party’s senior command structure. It also comes against the backdrop of wider concerns inside the MK Party about internal disputes, gatekeeping and factional tension as the party prepares for the 2026 local government elections.

In a separate internal strategic assessment circulated to national leaders, MK Party national policy coordinator Joe Ndhlela warns that the party is operating in a difficult environment, one marked by “careerism, celebrity politics, gatekeeping, internal disputes and factional tensions”. Ndhlela’s document also raises concern about the dissolution of branch, regional and provincial structures and the establishment of election machinery structures, warning that organisational instability could weaken the party’s readiness for the local government polls.

He says the MK Party should prioritise organisational consolidation, branch strengthening, candidate selection, campaign machinery and coalition readiness before convening a large national policy conference. A rushed conference process could deepen

factionalism, trigger disputes over delegate legitimacy and divert attention and resources from election preparations.

Chiliza and MK Party spokesperson Sifiso Mahlangu did not respond to the questions sent to them.