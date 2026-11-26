Former president Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) is at loggerheads with its Gauteng coalition partners over the distribution of political positions, which threatens to complicate ActionSA president Herman Mashaba’s bid to reclaim the Johannesburg mayoralty.

The parties have reached a deadlock hours before councillors in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni are due to elect their political leadership on Friday, with the MKP dissatisfied with what it has been offered under the power-sharing arrangement.

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A highly placed source privy to coalition negotiations told Sunday World that the Zuma-led party was disgruntled over a decision to allocate the Johannesburg deputy mayor position to the ANC.

The MKP had been lobbying for its Gauteng leader, Bongani Baloyi, to occupy the influential position.

“The MK Party wanted the deputy mayor position in Johannesburg at all costs,” the source said.

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Adding to the party’s grievances is its exclusion from senior political positions in Ekurhuleni, where the ANC is set to retain the mayoralty under the coalition arrangement.

According to the insider, the MKP was unhappy that it had not even been offered the influential finance member of the mayoral committee (MMC) position in the metro.

While the party has not pulled out of the coalition, its disagreements with the ANC, ActionSA and EFF remain unresolved.

Signs of strained relations emerged during Thursday’s inaugural Tshwane council sitting, where ActionSA’s Dr Nasiphi Moya was re-elected executive mayor.

The coalition’s voting tally dropped by four between the election of the speaker and that of the executive mayor, which the insider attributed to the MKP’s four councillors withholding their support.

The ANC’s Naeem Patel secured 119 votes to become council speaker, defeating the DA’s Pogiso Glen Mthimunye and the Freedom Front Plus’s Willie Spies.

Moya subsequently garnered 115 votes against the DA’s Cilliers Brink, who received 87 votes.

The EFF’s treasurer-general, Omphile Maotwe, was elected deputy executive mayor unopposed, while the ANC also secured the chief whip position.

Maotwe’s elevation comes despite her public spat with Moya over the Bronkhorstspruit water crisis in the run-up to the November 4 municipal elections.

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While the MKP’s decision to withhold its support did not derail Moya’s return to office, a similar move in Johannesburg could have greater consequences.

The ANC, ActionSA and EFF collectively command 123 seats in the 270-member Johannesburg council, leaving them 13 seats short of an outright majority.

With the Zuma-led party’s 15 councillors, the four parties would command 138 seats, two more than the required majority of 136.

In Ekurhuleni, however, the three parties have sufficient numbers to constitute an outright majority without the MKP.

The ANC holds 59 seats, ActionSA 40 and the EFF 14, giving them a combined 113 seats in the 224-member council — exactly the number required for an outright majority.

Under the Gauteng power-sharing arrangement, ActionSA was to take the reins in Johannesburg and Tshwane, while the ANC would retain the mayoralty in Ekurhuleni.

With Tshwane’s political leadership now constituted, the coalition partners are yet to resolve their differences over the distribution of positions in the remaining two metros.

MKP spokesperson Sifiso Mahlangu, who was also part of the party’s coalition negotiating team, could not be reached for comment at the time of publication.