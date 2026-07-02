Parliament summons Solly Malatsi over Starlink ‘engagements’

Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Communications and Digital Technologies has called on Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Solly Malatsi to provide a detailed written explanation over allegations linking him to reported engagements involving lobbying firm Resolve Communications and Starlink.

July 6 deadline

Committee chairperson Khusela Diko has given Malatsi until Monday, July 6, to submit a comprehensive written response together with any supporting documentation.

The move marks Parliament’s first formal oversight intervention following media reports alleging that Resolve Communications facilitated engagements between government leaders and private sector clients, including Starlink.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Diko confirmed that she had written to Malatsi requesting clarification on the allegations.

“The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Communications and Digital Technologies, Ms Khusela Sangoni Diko, has written a letter to the Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Mr Solly Malatsi, requesting clarification on allegations contained in recent media reports regarding reported engagements between Resolve Communications, Starlink and the minister,” the statement said.

She said the intervention follows allegations reported by News24 on June 28 during an interview with the then Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister, John Steenhuisen.

The interview contained claims that Resolve Communications facilitated engagements between members of government and private sector clients, including Starlink.

Allegations serious enough to warrant scrutiny

Diko said the allegations remained untested but were sufficiently serious to warrant parliamentary scrutiny because they raised questions about the relationship between public office bearers and private interests.

“In her letter, Ms Diko notes that the allegations, which remain untested, are of a serious nature, as they raise questions regarding the propriety of engagements between public office bearers and private interests in matters that may relate to policy development, regulatory processes and executive decision-making,” the statement said.

She further warned that, if true, the allegations echoed some of the concerns that emerged during the state capture era.

“At face value, these allegations invoke concerning historical precedents in our country, where private interests sought to direct government policy and executive decisions during the State Capture era,” Diko said.

She stressed that Parliament was not treating the allegations as established fact but had a constitutional obligation to determine whether engagements involving members of the executive complied with principles of transparency, accountability and good governance.

“The chairperson emphasises that, while the allegations have not been established as fact, it is incumbent upon the committee, in the execution of its constitutional oversight mandate, to satisfy itself that all engagements involving the government executive are conducted in accordance with the constitutional principles of transparency, accountability and good governance,” the statement said.

Opportunity to respond

She said Malatsi had now been afforded an opportunity to respond fully before the committee considers any further action.

“Accordingly, the chairperson of the committee has afforded the Minister an opportunity to provide a comprehensive written response to the matters raised in the media reports.”

The committee requested that the minister’s submission include any documents supporting his version of events and be delivered by Monday.

Diko said the committee would assess Malatsi’s response before deciding whether further oversight measures were necessary.

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