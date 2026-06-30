Parly committee chair urges vendors to stay safe amid protest action

As tension linked to anti-illegal immigration protests intensifies on Tuesday, June 30, small business operators and street vendors are urged to exercise extreme caution.

The chairperson of the Select Committee on Economic Development and Trade, Sonja Boshoff, issued the warning, stating that vendors across the country needed to prioritise their safety and avoid unnecessary risks during the demonstrations.

In a media statement, Boshoff said that while public concerns about illegal immigration were valid, they should not be used to justify criminal behaviour.

“The concerns many South Africans have regarding the impact of illegal immigration are genuine and deserve to be heard,” she said.

“These concerns point to systemic failures that require decisive and lawful action by government. However, no grievance can ever justify vandalism, intimidation, assault or any other form of criminal conduct.”

She said that although the right to protest was enshrined in the Constitution, it had to be exercised responsibly and within the law. The right had to be balanced with the safety, dignity and property rights of others.

The committee urged street vendors, particularly foreign nationals operating in affected areas, to avoid confrontations with protesters and to remain vigilant until the situation stabilised.

The warning comes as the unofficial June 30 deadline set by anti-illegal immigration activists has drawn widespread attention, with protests reported in various parts of the country over the past two months.

While acknowledging community frustrations, Boshoff said the authorities could not condone taking the law into one’s own hands.

She called on the government to act decisively and ensure that immigration laws were enforced fairly and consistently.

“Government must communicate a clear and credible plan beyond the 30 June deadline,” she said, warning that failure to do so could create uncertainty and allow opportunistic actors to fuel instability.

Boshoff also urged the South African Police Service to uphold its constitutional mandate by acting professionally and without political interference. She said police must protect peaceful protest and take firm action against violence, intimidation and criminality.

“The police have a constitutional duty to protect every person within South Africa and to act decisively against wrongdoing, regardless of who is responsible,” she said.

Boshoff also appealed to all South Africans to act responsibly and uphold the rule of law.

“Our democracy is strongest when the Constitution is respected and grievances are addressed through lawful processes rather than violence,” she said.

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