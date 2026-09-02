Parties warn IEC against doing ‘favours’ for ANC regarding list submissions

Political parties have cautioned the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) from succumbing to pressure to do the African National Congress (ANC) “favours”, following the party’s embarrassing submission of an incomplete list of councillor candidates for the forthcoming November 4 local government elections.

The ANC, notorious for late submissions incidents, has failed to file its complete list, especially in the politically troubled Eastern Cape. They now need the IEC to make an exception in the acceptance of their submitted lists, if they hope to have candidates standing in all these wards.

To this end, the party has blamed a “technical glitch” as the cause for the submission of the incomplete list.

READ: ANC member asks high court to block IEC from accepting party list

But other political parties who also had the same August 28 deadline as the ANC have dismissed these claims as bogus.

Consequently, the parties are now watching keenly to see what the IEC’s move in relation to ANC shambles will be.

“We are watching the IEC with a hawk eye,” said uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party’s secretary-general Sibonelo Nomvalo.

“They should not even think of making favour for the ANC which has missed the deadlines, we will show them flames. The MKP has fully complied.”

The MKP is no stranger to taking the IEC head-on in instances of suspected foul play.

As things stand, their case alleging vote-rigging in the 2024 national and provincial elections is still before the courts.

Afrika Mayibuye Movement has concurred with MKP that the former liberation movement’s glitch claims are unfounded.

“There was no ‘technical glitch’ of the IEC system. Anyone who suggests that is lying. The system worked perfectly until the end,” said the party’s secretary-general, Lazola Ndamase.

The IEC will on Wednesday afternoon hold a press briefing to address issues pertaining to the submission of the councillor candidates list, where it is expected to respond to the ANC claim.

READ: Women lead voters’ roll: IEC

Major parties such as the Democratic Alliance (DA) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) also confirmed to have submitted their full lists without encountering any difficulties.

A fresh debate in the ANC circles is that it should back South African Communist Party (SACP) candidates in wards where it was unable to submit names of its own candidates.

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