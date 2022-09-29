Plan to remove Phalatse as Joburg mayor gains momentum

City of Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse’s term in office may end sooner than expected after the new speaker of the city arranged for a meeting in which a motion of no confidence will be tabled against Phalatse.

The speaker, Colleen Makhubele, announced on Thursday that the city will convene a special council meeting on Friday following calls for Phalatse to step down.

Makhubele said the council will not only dwell on the mayor, but other motions as well, including one against the chair of chairs.

Sunday World understands that if the motion succeeds, ANC Joburg chairperson Dada Morero will likely take over as the new mayor of the city.

Phalatse, a member of the DA, has been at the helm for less than a year. She was elected to the position in November 2021, becoming the first woman to serve in that position.

