Police probe MK Party fraud complaint naming Nomvalo and Molefe

Police are investigating a fraud complaint opened by MK Party strategic presidential team (SPT) convenor Pumlani Kubukeli, who has named secretary-general Sibonelo Nomvalo, treasurer-general Brian Molefe and four others in allegations of financial misconduct involving party funds.

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