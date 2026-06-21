Geordin’s power play rocks the DA

DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis’ move to trigger a Cabinet reshuffle and demote his predecessor, John Steenhuisen, to a deputy ministry has rattled the party’s caucus, with some MPs accusing the leader of making key decisions behind closed doors.

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