New Bophuthatswana party enters local government race

A new political party drawing heavily on the legacy of former Bophuthatswana leader Lucas Mangope has entered South Africa’s political arena, promising to contest municipalities across five provinces in this year’s local government elections.
The Bophuthatswana Civil Movement (BCM) announced this week that it had secured registration with the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), clearing the way for it to participate in the polls.
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- The Bophuthatswana Civil Movement (BCM), inspired by former leader Lucas Mangope, has registered as a national political party in South Africa and will contest local elections in five provinces.
- The party is headquartered in Mahikeng, North West, and aims to revive Mangope’s legacy by promoting Bophuthatswana’s model of self-sufficiency and community development.
- BCM plans to compete in municipalities across Gauteng, North West, Free State, Mpumalanga, and Northern Cape in the upcoming local government elections.
- The party’s president, Kagiso Monyadiwa, has criticized the government’s approach to illegal immigration and called for tighter controls and institutional reforms.
- BCM enters a fragmented political landscape, seeking to translate nostalgia for the former homeland into electoral support using the slogan “Reclaim. Regain. Restore.”