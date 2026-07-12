New Bophuthatswana party enters local government race

A new political party drawing heavily on the legacy of former Bophuthatswana leader Lucas Mangope has entered South Africa’s political arena, promising to contest municipalities across five provinces in this year’s local government elections.

The Bophuthatswana Civil Movement (BCM) announced this week that it had secured registration with the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), clearing the way for it to participate in the polls.

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