Politics

Pressure mounts to shut down Idac

By Sunday World
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Kubayi slams black prosecutors in Joburg
Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Mmamoloko Kubayi has called on South Africans to reject vigilantism and let the government handle illegal immigration through proper channels.

A campaign to force the disbandment of the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA’s) anti-corruption unit has reached the desk of Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, whose office recently received a report on the work of the specialised directorate established to pursue some of the country’s most sensitive corruption investigations.

To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper


  • A campaign to force the disbandment of the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA’s) anti-corruption unit has reached the desk of Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, whose office recently received a report on the work of the specialised directorate established to pursue some of the country’s most sensitive corruption investigations.
  • To read this full story, Click here to buy the e-edition of Sunday World.
  • https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Zucorizon-Pty-Ltd/Sunday-World/Newspaper Setumo Stone.
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