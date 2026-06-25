R50m from ‘Cat’ Matlala’s SAPS tender ‘paid out as bribes’, court hears

A large portion of the R50-million generated from a lucrative state tender was allegedly paid out as bribes to public officials, the court heard on Thursday as lawyers sought approval of a plea and sentence agreement with attempted murder accused businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

The disclosure emerged during sentencing submissions after Matlala admitted his role in corruption linked to the contract and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors.

‘Wrongfulness acknowledged’

Addressing the court, one of Matlala’s legal representatives said the businessman had acknowledged the wrongfulness of his conduct and had gone beyond merely confessing by assisting investigators with evidence.

“One of the points my learned colleague made with respect to the R50-million… is that a large portion of that R50 million was actually paid out… as bribes, one would say, to other officials,” defence counsel told the court.

The advocate said the issue could be elaborated on further by the state if necessary.

The submission provides the clearest indication yet that investigators believe millions of rand flowed beyond Matlala and into the hands of public officials who allegedly enabled the corrupt scheme.

Matlala pledges assistance to investigators

The defence said Matlala’s cooperation extended well beyond making admissions.

According to counsel, he had supplied investigators with documentary evidence intended to assist the National Prosecuting Authority in pursuing more senior figures implicated in the alleged corruption.

“He has not only provided a statement and cooperated in that sense; he’s also been instrumental in providing documentary proof to assist the state in its quest to ultimately undo the causes of corruption,” counsel submitted.

Plea in public interest

The advocate argued that plea agreements of this nature were in the public interest because they enabled prosecutors to pursue those occupying positions of power.

“It is surely in the public interest and in the interests of justice that agreements such as this… be entered into if ultimately the state could successfully prosecute those at the upper echelons of society and those people… charged with public welfare and public benefit.”

The defence stopped short of naming any of the alleged beneficiaries but told the court that “very high-ranking officials” would be implicated through Matlala’s cooperation with prosecutors.

Counsel argued that it would be contrary to the interests of justice if only Matlala were held accountable while those who allegedly received the proceeds escaped prosecution.

“What I’m trying to impress upon the court is… that all of those, including the people right at the top of those echelons in society, be held to account. So it’s not only Mr Matlala.”

A second member of Matlala’s legal team, attorney Hlawu Maluleke, told the court that the businessman had voluntarily approached the state shortly after being charged.

Maluleke said Matlala instructed him on March 25 to begin negotiations with prosecutors before he had even received the contents of the police docket.

Matlala’s ‘genuine remorse’

He said that demonstrated genuine remorse and a willingness to cooperate from the outset.

According to Maluleke, extensive consultations followed between the defence and the National Prosecuting Authority, culminating in the plea and sentence agreement now before the court.

He argued that, unlike many corruption accused who prolong trials for years with unsuccessful defences, Matlala had sought from the beginning to finalise his case and assist investigators.

Maluleke also stressed that his client remained committed to testifying for the state.

“He remained a witness for the state, and it’s something that he did at his own volition,” he submitted.

“He could have opted simply to provide a plea, walk away from this matter, and that was the end of it. But… he decided that over and above the sentence that he is facing, he is prepared to assist the state further.”

The court is considering whether to make the negotiated plea and sentence agreement an order of court, a process that could see Matlala become one of the State’s key witnesses in future corruption prosecutions targeting senior public officials allegedly linked to the tender scheme.

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